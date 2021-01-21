What is “The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears” About? New Trailer Reveals Documentary will Go In-Depth on Star’s Controversial Conservatorship

FX has released a trailer for The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears, premiering February 5th on FX and FX on Hulu.
What’s Happening:
- FX’s documentary series The New York Times Presents will premiere its next episode, “Framing Britney Spears,” on February 5th.
- This new special episode will be broadcast on FX Network and be available on Hulu through the FX on Hulu partnership with a trailer now available.
- “Framing Britney Spears” will explore the former Mouseketeer’s controversial conservatorship that limits her personal freedoms and creative control over her career.
- The special is expected to dive into the formation of the star’s conservatorship and the reasons it has disturbed Britney’s biggest fans, spurring boycotts of all Britney-branded projects until the star has control of her life again.
- Following the cancellation of the star’s second Las Vegas residency, a lack of public appearances in early 2019 caused alarm amongst fans and an anonymous voicemail message to a fan-produced podcast reported that the star had been put in a wellness facility against her will by the head of the conservatorship, her father Jamie Spears. Britney’s father has repeatedly denied the accusations.
- The Free Britney movement continued to dig into the publicly available conservatorship documents and closely examined how it all came into place following Spears’ public breakdown in 2007 and 2008, revealing shady findings that included a coordinated 72-hour mental lockdown during which paperwork was drawn up and signed by a judge that put the star under a temporary conservatorship, which quickly became permanent.
- Despite public appearances, live concert performances and interviews that suggest otherwise, court documents claim the star has a dementia diagnosis, unlikely given Spears’ age and the way in which she was quickly put back to work once the conservatorship was in place.
- The star’s net worth has also been a source of concern to fans, with three world tours, a lucrative Las Vegas residency, four albums and a popular fragrance line that should’ve netted the star far more than the $59 million reported.
- The former conservator of the estate, Andrew Wallet, asked to be removed from the conservatorship quickly after unfavorable reports started circulating surrounding the flow of money within the conservatorship.
- Business Manager Lou Taylor abruptly resigned last October, publicly claiming to have had no involvement in the conservatorship despite evidence suggesting she introduced the concept to the Spears family and her company became the manager of Britney’s brand shortly after. Taylor also reportedly tried to get a similar conservatorship over Lindsay Lohan in 2010.
- Britney Spears is currently fighting to have her father removed from the conservatorship.
- With a lot of money to be made by lawyers and court appointed representatives, Britney Spears’ unusual case seems too profitable to ever be absolved, which is why fans have been holding demonstrations and protests around the world, including outside the Los Angeles Stanley Mosk Courthouse, anytime Judge Brenda Penny presides over the case of Britney’s conservatorship.
- The hope from devoted fans is that with enough pressure from the media and the public, Britney Spears can have access to a more normal and stable life.
- Don’t miss The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears on February 5th on FX and FX on Hulu.