Disney California Adventure Celebrates 20 Years with Special Details and New Merchandise

Today marks the 20th anniversary of Disney California Adventure, the second gate in the Disneyland Resort right next to Walt’s original magic kingdom, Disneyland Park, and we were there to celebrate as best we could even though the park is still technically closed due to State guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Let’s start at the entrance of the park, which looked quite a bit different 20 years ago than it did today. Gone is the faux Golden Gate Bridge and the letters spelling out the name of the state, and here today is a bustling city street from a bygone era. A plaque in the entry plaza now carries a speech by then-CEO Bob Iger when the park was rededicated in 2012, replacing a speech given by then-CEO Michael Eisner from when the park opened in 2001. The speeches do differ, but maintain the same spirit.

To celebrate the occasion, the various marquees of Hollywood Pictures Backlot HollywoodLand are all emblazoned with birthday wishes to the park. These greetings can be found on the Hyperion Theater marquee, the scrolling marquee of Disney Animation, and the new LED screen marquee for Sunset Showcase Theater.

A new churro cart has been moved onto Hollywood Boulevard and is offering a delicious new treat as well.

As was promised, a slew of merchandise celebrating the occasion was also released today, including the requisite pins and t-shirts. A new stand near the Carthay Circle offered the T-Shirt, a hooded long-sleeve shirt, and a water bottle celebrating 20 years of the park, along with some Pixar themed merchandise.

Over in Elias and Co and Los Feliz Five and Dime, you can find the anniversary pins, as well as the aforementioned T-Shirts, and long sleeve shirts. There is also a short-sleeved button down shirt that features various iconography from the park, as well as a pocket T-shirt that has the Big Cheese himself poking out of the pocket. There is also a keychain with Mickey, Minnie, the Park Logo, and the Sun/Fun Wheel/Pixar Pal Around dangling off of it. There is also an anniversary puzzle set that we’ve seen a few times before featuring four attraction posters, including opening day attractions, California Screamin’, Soarin’, Grizzly River Run, and Mickey’s Fun Wheel (Though it had a different Sun Icon and was called the Sun Wheel on opening day).

Of course all of this anniversary merchandise is considered a got-to-have item, and the people showed up to get them. Lines formed along Buena Vista Street, with many there just to pick up the special merchandise

Outside the gates of DCA, we spotted a few more details being added to the soon-to-open Star Wars Trading Post.