ABC Picks Up Pilot for “Bucktown,” No Longer Pursuing “Untitled Workplace Comedy,” “Work Wife”

ABC has reportedly picked up a pilot for comedy Bucktown hailing from writer and executive producer Emily Wilson. Additionally, the network is no longer pursuing pilots for Untitled Workplace Comedy starring Lucy Liu or the Kelly Ripa/Ryan Seacrest-inspired Work Wife.
What’s Happening:
- Variety is reporting that ABC is picking up a pilot for comedy Bucktown from Emily Wilson and ABC Signature.
- Wilson who serves as co-executive producer on The Conners wrote and will executive produce the multi-camera pilot.
- Audiences will recognize Wilson’s name from her work on:
- The Kids Are Alright
- Superior Donuts
- The Muppets
- Cougar Town
- Joining Wilson as executive producers on Bucktown are:
- Tom Werner
- Sara Gilbert
- Marc Provissiero
- Mandy Summers
- No casting announcements have been made at this time.
About Bucktown:
- “Bucktown centers on a protagonist named Amy, who, after being dumped by her boyfriend and kicked out of her apartment on the eve of a big promotion, finds refuge at her mom’s house in the blue-collar neighborhood she grew up). Amy reconnects with her teenage niece living there due to her sister’s latest rehab stint and resolves to stay when she realizes that her mom and niece aren’t entirely equipped to go it alone.”
Other Pilots Not Moving Forward:
- While the Bucktown pilot has received its pick up, ABC is no longer pursuing pilots for Shana Goldberg-Meehan’s “Untitled Workplace Comedy” or the Kelly Ripa and Ryan Secrest-inspired comedy Work Wife.
- Lucy Liu was attached to star and produce Untitled Workplace Comedy which was previously titled Kids Matter Now, and before that Bossy. The show would tell the story of an intimidating executive at a modern furniture company who decides to adopt a baby and asks one of her employees to help her tackle parenthood.
- As for Work Wife, ABC had originally given the show a pilot commitment in fall 2018, and had even cast the pilot with Angelique Cabral, Tone Bell, Christopher Gorham, Annapurna Sriram, Matt Shively and Maile Flanagan set to star.
- Work Wife was inspired by the real life friendship between Live’s Kelly Ripa and Ryan Secrest. Instead of daytime television, the show would follow a duo working in real estate.
- Both Ripa and Seacrest were attached to executive produce.