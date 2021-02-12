ABC Picks Up Pilot for “Bucktown,” No Longer Pursuing “Untitled Workplace Comedy,” “Work Wife”

ABC has reportedly picked up a pilot for comedy Bucktown hailing from writer and executive producer Emily Wilson. Additionally, the network is no longer pursuing pilots for Untitled Workplace Comedy starring Lucy Liu or the Kelly Ripa/Ryan Seacrest-inspired Work Wife.

What’s Happening:

Variety Bucktown from Emily Wilson and ABC Signature.

from Emily Wilson and ABC Signature. Wilson who serves as co-executive producer on The Conners wrote and will executive produce the multi-camera pilot.

wrote and will executive produce the multi-camera pilot. Audiences will recognize Wilson’s name from her work on: The Kids Are Alright Superior Donuts The Muppets Cougar Town

Joining Wilson as executive producers on Bucktown are: Tom Werner Sara Gilbert Marc Provissiero Mandy Summers

No casting announcements have been made at this time.

About Bucktown:

“Bucktown centers on a protagonist named Amy, who, after being dumped by her boyfriend and kicked out of her apartment on the eve of a big promotion, finds refuge at her mom’s house in the blue-collar neighborhood she grew up). Amy reconnects with her teenage niece living there due to her sister’s latest rehab stint and resolves to stay when she realizes that her mom and niece aren’t entirely equipped to go it alone.”

Other Pilots Not Moving Forward: