ABC Orders Pilot of Quinta Brunson’s Workplace Comedy “Harrity Elementary”

ABC has ordered a pilot for a new workplace comedy from Quinta Brunson, Harrity Elementary, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- ABC has ordered a pilot for a new comedy from the star of A Black Lady Sketch Show, Quinta Brunson, with her in place as the star, and as Executive Producer.
- The show, Harrity Elementary, follows a group of teachers brought together in one of the worst public schools in the country, simply because they love teaching. They will rely on one another to make it through the day and find a way to counteract the school district’s very passive attitude toward educating children.
- Harrity Elementary will reteam Brunson with Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, who she previously worked with on the pilot for the CW’s The End of the World as We Know.
- The order is only the latest in a series of comedy pilots ordered by the network, only days after ABC greenlit a pilot for Bucktown, a comedy from the same team that brought The Conners to the network, Emily Wilson, Tom Werener, and Sara Gilbert.
- On the other hand, it also became clear last week that two pilot orders from the network, a workplace comedy once known as Kids Matter Now starring Lucy Liu, and another, Work Wife, will not be moving forward.
- The news also follows the order for a reboot of The Wonder Years for the network, which will be set in the same time frame as the original, and will follow a black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama in the late 60’s, and how they made sure it was “The Wonder Years” for themselves too.