Wonderground Gallery Reopens in Downtown Disney District

by | Feb 19, 2021 2:15 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

While many eyes were on the opening of the Star Wars Trading Post at Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney District, taking over the former Rainforest Cafe location, many eyes were also on the reopening of the Wonderground Gallery.

The Wonderground Gallery, is a place where independent, innovative artists and illustrators put their personal spin on Disney’s rich storytelling legacy, creating limited-edition artwork and merchandise as powerful as the stories that inspired them. Works are based on anything from films to park attractions and locations, and the store has a large fan following who love the works that aren’t the run of the mill park souvenirs.

Since the parks are still closed at this time, many fans also wanted to be able to get their hands on the exclusive merchandise from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, but weren’t able to as there is no access to the park. The powers that be at the Disneyland Resort heard those cries, and transformed the Wonderground Gallery into the temporary Star Wars Trading Post. As is the nature of this industry, the removal caused another outcry from the fans, lamenting the loss of the Wondergound Gallery, especially in an area that already has numerous vacant areas that could be transformed into retail space. It took some time, but the Star Wars Trading Post was moved to the former Rainforest Cafe location, and now, the Wonderground Gallery has returned.

The Wonderground Gallery is still a showcase for the artists, like Dave Perillo, Leilani Joy, Joey Chou, Jarrod Maruyama, Jeff Granito, and more, but as of right now, the store is also selling stylized generic Disneyland souvenirs, and even Spirit Jerseys. The official Disneyland website says that the Wonderground Gallery will help guests “Add a dash of Disney style to your life by stopping by this boutique devoted to home décor, accessories and apparel.”

Southern Californian fans of the Wonderground Gallery may notice in the images that, in terms of artwork, there aren’t a lot of new offerings. Much of the newer content developed by Wonderground artists made a debut at the Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, and will likely appear in the newly reopened Wonderground Gallery on the West Coast in the coming weeks as the festival concludes, especially since there are newer pieces that actually celebrate Disneyland and Disneyland attractions that, due to the park’s extended closure, were made available for their debut at EPCOT. 

While we visited Wonderground Gallery a bit later in the day, we did spend some time at Downtown Disney and Buena Vista Street (including the new Star Wars Trading Post) when we were streaming live earlier today, which you can watch a replay of below!

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Soul
Mulan

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed