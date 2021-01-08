A Look Around the Opening Day for Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Today is the start of the Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, the fifth anniversary of the festival. We had Jeremiah take a look at everything going on for the opening day. Here are some highlights.

The entrance is decked out for the festival along with a new passport.

Festival Merchandise

We saw two different magic bands celebrating the fifth anniversary of the festival. Both are limited editions of 2,000 each, with the orange magic band being Passholder exclusive.

There is also a spirit jersey for the festival with Figment.

You can check out all the rest of the merchandise for this year’s festival in our merchandise article.

Festival Displays Around the Park

Like previous years, photo opportunities to place yourself into famous works of art can be found all around. This one is located near Mission: SPACE.

In addition to putting yourself into famous artwork, there are many variations of butterfly and even dragon wings on construction walls you can also take your picture by.

They really took advantage of all the walls around the park for the updates coming, by displaying beautiful artwork. Two Imagineers have shared their work in what is called “Drawing on Inspiration,” Morgan Lee Richardson and Jimmy Pickering.

In the Expression Section, we have the Paint-By-Number Mural that has become a fan favorite. If you notice on the bottom of the display, they did add numbered markers for those painting.

On the walkway from Future World to World Showcase, you can find beautiful works of Chalk Art by various artists.

Chalk Full of Character returns with Disney characters hiding all around World Showcase.

Duffy and Gelatoni can be spotted in Japan by Mitsukoshi. There are a lot more to find!

Going around World Showcase, the Enemy Ink booth returns, where you can get custom shirts made for the festival. The designs are always fantastic and you can see some of them displayed below.

Festival Kiosks have also returned with food that some may consider a work of art. A Mary Blair inspired kiosk, Vibrante & Vívido, can be found between Morocco and France.

There is a lot more Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts content coming including a look at the Voices of Liberty “The Disney Songbook,” so stay tuned for more photos and information as the festival continues on at EPCOT through February 22, 2021.