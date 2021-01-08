A Look Around the Opening Day for Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

by | Jan 8, 2021 11:30 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Today is the start of the Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, the fifth anniversary of the festival. We had Jeremiah take a look at everything going on for the opening day. Here are some highlights.

The entrance is decked out for the festival along with a new passport.

Festival Merchandise

We saw two different magic bands celebrating the fifth anniversary of the festival. Both are limited editions of 2,000 each, with the orange magic band being Passholder exclusive.

There is also a spirit jersey for the festival with Figment.

You can check out all the rest of the merchandise for this year’s festival in our merchandise article.

Festival Displays Around the Park

Like previous years, photo opportunities to place yourself into famous works of art can be found all around. This one is located near Mission: SPACE.

In addition to putting yourself into famous artwork, there are many variations of butterfly and even dragon wings on construction walls you can also take your picture by.

They really took advantage of all the walls around the park for the updates coming, by displaying beautiful artwork. Two Imagineers have shared their work in what is called “Drawing on Inspiration,” Morgan Lee Richardson and Jimmy Pickering.

In the Expression Section, we have the Paint-By-Number Mural that has become a fan favorite. If you notice on the bottom of the display, they did add numbered markers for those painting.

On the walkway from Future World to World Showcase, you can find beautiful works of Chalk Art by various artists.

Chalk Full of Character returns with Disney characters hiding all around World Showcase.

Duffy and Gelatoni can be spotted in Japan by Mitsukoshi. There are a lot more to find!

Going around World Showcase, the Enemy Ink booth returns, where you can get custom shirts made for the festival. The designs are always fantastic and you can see some of them displayed below.

Festival Kiosks have also returned with food that some may consider a work of art. A Mary Blair inspired kiosk, Vibrante & Vívido, can be found between Morocco and France.

There is a lot more Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts content coming including a look at the Voices of Liberty “The Disney Songbook,” so stay tuned for more photos and information as the festival continues on at EPCOT through February 22, 2021.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed