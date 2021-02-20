Pete Docter, Kemp Powers, and Dana Murray talk about their inspirations that lead to the creation of “Soul”

Disney has released a YouTube video with the Soul filmmakers, Pete Docter, Kemp Powers, and Dana Murray, discussing what inspired them in making the movie.

What’s Happening:

Disney released a video discussion with Pete Docter, Kemp Powers, and Dana Murray going over their inspirations that fed into the creation of the new Pixar film Soul .

. Docter talks about his initial pitch where some souls turned into cows.

Powers hopes the film allows people to have greater discussions on life.

Murray discussed hosting a black organization, making sure they were on the right track with the film.

