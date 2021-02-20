Pete Docter, Kemp Powers, and Dana Murray talk about their inspirations that lead to the creation of “Soul”

Disney has released a YouTube video with the Soul filmmakers, Pete Docter, Kemp Powers, and Dana Murray, discussing what inspired them in making the movie.
- Disney released a video discussion with Pete Docter, Kemp Powers, and Dana Murray going over their inspirations that fed into the creation of the new Pixar film Soul.
- Docter talks about his initial pitch where some souls turned into cows.
- Powers hopes the film allows people to have greater discussions on life.
- Murray discussed hosting a black organization, making sure they were on the right track with the film.
- Walt Disney World Resort has been celebrating the film with Celebrate Soulfully at Disney Springs bringing in musicians and art inspired by the film.
- Over at EPCOT, The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure gives Guests a look at the history of Jazz including Jazz legend Louis Armstrong’s Selmer trumpet on display among other historical items.
- Alex had reviewed Soul and gave it 5 out of 5 Joe Ranft sticker name tags.
Disney and Pixar’s Soul is available to stream on Disney+.