Disneyland Paris Cancels Pride, Electroland, and Run Weekend for 2021

Disneyland Paris has sent out an announcement through social media that multiple events including the Disneyland Paris Run Weekend have been canceled for 2021.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris sent out an announcement that multiple events have been canceled for 2021 due to the global health situation.

Events included are Disneyland Paris Pride, Electroland, and Disneyland Paris Run Weekend.

Sadly the cancelations should come as no surprise as the world continues to deal with a health crisis in COVID-19 and countries just begin the start of vaccinating.

The social media message reads: “We thank you for your continued support. However, we have made the difficult decision that Disneyland Paris Pride, Electroland, and Disneyland Paris Run Weekend 5th Edition will not take place in 2021. We thank you for your understanding.”

Disneyland Paris is expecting to reopen on April 2 if conditions permit.

During the closure, Disneyland Paris has been opening World of Disney

The resort has also been refurbishing various sections of the park