Adventure Island Tampa Bay To Reopen March 6th with Enhanced Safety Measures and Limited Capacity

by | Feb 24, 2021 5:35 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Spring Break adventure awaits when Adventure Island, the sister water park to Busch Gardens Tampa, opens for the 2021 season on March 6, providing a safe island paradise with enhanced health and safety measures, including a limited capacity.  

What’s Happening:

  • Enjoy the Florida sunshine and kick off spring break with safe family fun as Adventure Island reopens for the season on March 6! In addition to the park’s already strict health and safety measures, which include increased cleaning and sanitation and temperature checks, reservations are required, and capacity will be significantly limited to create more open space for guests to maintain physical distancing. Face coverings will be required for guests 2 and older in certain designated areas of the park, including the park entrance and exit, retail areas, food and beverage areas and other designated areas. Face coverings will not be required in the water, such as the lazy river, the wave pool, all water slides, and all other water attractions in the water park.
  • Located right across the street from Busch Gardens Tampa, Adventure Island is 30 acres of water-drenched fun in the sun featuring the ultimate combination of high-speed thrills and tropical, tranquil surroundings for guests of all ages. Within Tampa's island paradise, adventure awaits with a variety of slides, corkscrews, waterfalls and more, including the park’s newest attraction, Solar Vortex. As North America’s first dual tailspin waterslide, Solar Vortex combines high-banking rotations and rapid descents, sending sliders on a swirling journey through two open tailspin features. For a more relaxing escape, guests can float through a winding lazy river, chase waves in the Endless Surf wave pool, and enjoy family splash areas or upgrade their day with a private cabana.

  • Adventure Island tickets start as low as $42.99, more than 30-percent savings with advanced online purchase. To splash again and again all season long, guests can get the Adventure Island Fun Card for the price of a regular ticket, starting at $63.99! For a limited time, guests who purchase the Busch Gardens Fun Card for $113.99 will receive an Adventure Island Fun Card for FREE! For the price of a single-day ticket to Busch Gardens, the Fun Card allows access to both parks throughout the year.
  • For more park benefits, guests can upgrade to an Adventure Island Annual Pass, starting at just $8.75 per month. Annual Pass Members now receive the best benefits ever, including discounted or FREE parking, up to 6 free guest tickets, and up to 50-percent savings on merchandise, Quick Queue, and more!

What They’re Saying:

  • Neal Thurman, President and General Manager for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island: “We are thrilled to offer a limited-capacity environment where Florida families can enjoy an outdoor, open air experience together, especially for the spring break season. In addition to our waterpark reopening, our Food & Wine Festival underway across the street at Busch Gardens combined with world class coasters and fascinating animal habitats offer Florida families a spring break staycation with something exciting for everyone.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Soul
Mulan

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed