Adventure Island Tampa Bay To Reopen March 6th with Enhanced Safety Measures and Limited Capacity

Spring Break adventure awaits when Adventure Island, the sister water park to Busch Gardens Tampa, opens for the 2021 season on March 6, providing a safe island paradise with enhanced health and safety measures, including a limited capacity.

Enjoy the Florida sunshine and kick off spring break with safe family fun as Adventure Island reopens for the season on March 6! In addition to the park’s already strict health and safety measures, which include increased cleaning and sanitation and temperature checks, reservations are required, and capacity will be significantly limited to create more open space for guests to maintain physical distancing. Face coverings will be required for guests 2 and older in certain designated areas of the park, including the park entrance and exit, retail areas, food and beverage areas and other designated areas. Face coverings will not be required in the water, such as the lazy river, the wave pool, all water slides, and all other water attractions in the water park.

Located right across the street from Busch Gardens Tampa

Adventure Island tickets start as low as $42.99, more than 30-percent savings with advanced online purchase. To splash again and again all season long, guests can get the Adventure Island Fun Card for the price of a regular ticket, starting at $63.99! For a limited time, guests who purchase the Busch Gardens Fun Card for $113.99 will receive an Adventure Island Fun Card for FREE! For the price of a single-day ticket to Busch Gardens, the Fun Card allows access to both parks throughout the year.

For more park benefits, guests can upgrade to an Adventure Island Annual Pass, starting at just $8.75 per month. Annual Pass Members now receive the best benefits ever, including discounted or FREE parking, up to 6 free guest tickets, and up to 50-percent savings on merchandise, Quick Queue, and more!

