Adventure Island’s Solar Vortex Water Slide Opens to All Guests on March 14

by | Feb 25, 2020 10:50 AM Pacific Time

Adventure Island’s new water slide, Solar Vortex will open to all guests on March 14, providing exciting thrills for the whole family. Today, Adventure Island shared new photos and details about their brand new attraction, including an exclusive pass member preview on March 13!

What’s happening:

  • Adventure Island, Tampa’s premier waterpark located across the street from Busch Gardens, kicks off its 2020 season on Friday, March 13, with the opening of a record-breaking new water slide, Solar Vortex – America’s first dual tailspin water slide.
  • Solar Vortex debuts new water slide elements unlike any other attraction at Adventure Island. The high-thrill family raft slide combines high-banking rotations and rapid descents, sending sliders on a swirling journey through two open tailspin features.
  • Solar Vortex will also include three dynamic AquaLucent elements – harnessing the power of the Florida sun into colorful patterns that shine through the slide as riders reach speeds of up to 20 miles per hour.
  • Solar Vortex shines brightly near Splash Attack and the Rambling Bayou lazy river.
  • Adventure Island has 10 sliding attractions in total, many featuring multiple unique slide routes, in addition to wave pools and soak zones for guests to enjoy.

What they’re saying:

  • Brandon Thom, Adventure Island’s new Vice President: “Adventure Island is heading into its 40th splash-filled season and we couldn’t be more excited to kick-off 2020 by adding America’s first dual tailspin water slide to our portfolio of slides. As a family raft slide, Solar Vortex packs a bigger thrill than I was expecting – the high speed generated by the tailspin feature really amps up the ride journey. Along with Adventure Island’s many slides, pools, and splash zones, Solar Vortex is sure to make 2020 our best season yet.”

Exclusive Pass Member Preview:

  • Adventure Island Pass Members get the exclusive first chance to preview the new ride when the park opens for the season on Friday, March 13.
  • Only Pass Members can experience Solar Vortex by presenting their ID and Pass at the park entrance.
  • If you haven’t gotten one yet, go to www.adventureisland.com/annual-pass to buy a pass now!  
  • The ride will open to the public on Saturday, March 14.

All-Season Quick Queue Unlimited:

  • New for the 2020 season, guests can purchase an All-Season Quick Queue Unlimited granting unlimited priority access to the major slides, including Solar Vortex.
  • Go to www.adventureisland.com/upgrades/quick-queue to get your All-Season Quick Queue Unlimited now!

Best Way to Play – Time is Running Out!

  • Experience Adventure Island all season long is with an Annual Pass or Fun Card.
  • Annual Pass Members receive:
    • 12 months of unlimited visits
    • Free parking
    • Priority access to Solar Vortex
    • Merchandise and dining discounts
    • Special limited-time perks throughout the year
  • Or for a limited-time, Florida families can purchase a Busch Gardens Tampa Bay 2020 Fun Card and get an Adventure Island 2020 Fun Card for free.
 
 
