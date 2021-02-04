Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Food & Wine Festival Returns February 20

This spring, flavors are in bloom at Busch Gardens with the return of the park’s fan-favorite Food & Wine Festival starting Saturday, February 20! Guests are invited to take their taste buds on an adventure as they sample more than 110 tasty treats, including 22 NEW dishes.

Serving guests every weekend from February 20 to April 25 with limited capacity, this year’s menu features festival favorites and fresh twists on classic cuisines from around the country that pair perfectly with more than 80 wines, brews, and cocktails.

In addition to the park’s already strict health and safety measures, which include increased cleaning and sanitation, temperature checks, and face covering requirements, capacity will also be significantly limited to create more open space for guests to maintain physical distancing in a safe environment and enjoy their experience.

Here are a few of the more than 110 tasty reasons to come back week after week: Fresh finds with seasonal flavors: From the NEW five-spice duck lettuce wraps with Asian pear coleslaw and plum sauce drizzle to meatless options like the Impossible® slider topped with caramelized balsamic onions and crispy jalapeños, there’s something for everyone.



Savory bites of BBQ, Tex-Mex and more: Try sharable dishes like slowly smoked beef brisket pub chips and tasty handhelds. All American Eats by Kraft-Heinz offers a new take on American favorites featuring bison sliders with bacon onion jam, vintage cheddar, and Heinz® MAYOCHUP™, and lobster white cheddar KRAFT® Mac N Cheese.

Sinfully sweet eats: From NEW Woodford Reserve® bourbon bread pudding, señorita sangria cupcakes, maple bacon cinnamon rolls and more, there’s something to satisfy any sweet tooth.

More than 50 wines, beers and seltzers for all tastes: Take a tasting tour of vineyards and breweries from around the state, country and globe without leaving Tampa Bay. Enjoy a curated selection from Benziger Family Vineyards® and Proud Pour Vineyards®; signature brews on tap from Tampa Bay Brewing Company®, Yuengling®, Florida Avenue Brewing Co. ® and Coppertail Brewing Co. ®; hard seltzers from Funky Buddah® and Maine & Vine®.

More than 20 refreshing cocktails: It’s easy to find the perfect pairing to complement this year’s festival menu with new hand-crafted mixologist recipes like the Tito’s® Handmade Vodka Smoked Bloody Mary and Falcons Fury Lemon Drop with Milagro® tequila, and Flor De Caña® Rum Hurricanes. Chill out with NEW Cutwater® frozen margarita popsicles or frozen watermelon margaritas.