Kevin Feige Talks About “WandaVision,” Multiple Seasons for Marvel Disney+ Shows, and More

Today, Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige was part of a Television Critics Association (TCA) panel answering questions about the current hit on Disney+, WandaVision, along with others about the upcoming slate of shows scheduled to hit Disney+ soon.

WandaVision will be feeding directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , so a second season is not in the works. But he did say he’s been at Marvel too long not to rule it out for the future. The feature film which is set to release March 25, 2022, will have Elizabeth Olsen reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff.

He did say that other shows being created for the service will be structured with the possibility of additional seasons, similar to how it has been done for their films.

Feige then moved on to The Falcon and The Winter Soldier which is now confirmed to be six episodes and those streaming the event were able to see some exclusive clips from the show.

which is now confirmed to be six episodes and those streaming the event were able to see some exclusive clips from the show. He did make a mention about Deadpool 3, saying that the film is being worked on, and will be an R rating, which had been discussed previously

As for ABC Jessica Jones and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., he said characters from the franchises could make a return into the Marvel Cinematic Universe but didn’t confirm that anything was in the works just yet.

You can catch all of the Marvel shows coming soon and WandaVision which is out right now, on Disney+.