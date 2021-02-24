Walt Disney World Brings The World of Jazz To Central Florida Students With Special Screening of “Soul”

by | Feb 24, 2021 3:49 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Walt Disney World has treated some Central Florida students to a special screening of Pixar’s latest film, Soul, bringing in snacks and activities for all to enjoy while immersing themselves in the world of Joe Gardner.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney continues to celebrate Black history and culture throughout Black History Month and beyond, and they recently surprised more than 100 students at local Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida with an immersive screening experience surrounding them in the world of Disney and Pixar’s newest film, Soul, courtesy of Disney+. The new animated film invites fans on an unforgettable journey alongside middle-school band teacher Joe Gardner to discover what makes you, well, you!

  • The Walt Disney World Ambassadors and Walt Disney Imagineering Curator Deb Van Horn kicked off the experience with an exclusive video about the new Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure exhibit at EPCOT, teaching the students firsthand about the vibrant history and culture of jazz music before they saw and heard it come to life in the film.
  • Of course, no cinematic experience is complete without tasty movie snacks, so the students enjoyed treats from Walt Disney World Resort while sitting back and watching the film. Disney Publishing also provided students ages 5-8 with one of 75 Disney Pixar Soul Read-Along Storybooks and CDs.

  • Bringing unique experiences like this one out into the Central Florida community is just one of the ways Walt Disney World is continuing its ongoing commitment to supporting education and entertainment for local youth. By sharing stories that showcase diverse cultures, they hope to inspire younger generations and help create a sense of belonging within our community.

