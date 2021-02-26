Knott’s Berry Farm Announces “Boysenberry Picnic In-A-Box” Available Exclusively in Their Online Marketplace

by | Feb 26, 2021 5:32 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Fans of Knott’s Berry Farm know that the farm is famous for the Boysenberry, with the park even holding an annual Boysenberry festival. Now, those who can’t make it to the park can order their Boysenberry goods online!

What’s Happening:

  • Knott’s Berry Farm is remembering when families would come from miles around to have picnics in their park and enjoy the boysenberries from the farm. As we approach their annual Boysenberry Festival, this year in the form of the Taste of Boysenberry Festival, starting March 5th, Knott’s has announced a special way for those fans who can’t make it to the park can enjoy their own picnics at home.
  • Knott’s Boysenberry Festival Picnic In-A-Box will allow fans to treat their family with light and delicious pasta salad with an exclusive Boysenberry Vinaigrette Dressing or make sandwiches featuring the New Boysenberry Cranberry Relish. Have a cool and refreshing cup of boysenberry tea which can be served hot or cold in their new cup with a straw perfect for any outdoor event.  For dessert, indulge in Boysenberry Tea Cookies, the perfect complement to the new Boysenberry Tea, or for a real treat, mix up some Boysenberry Chocolate Punch!  Because this is Boysenberry Festival time, there is even more to explore in our new Picnic In-A-Box!  They even include the Knott's Berry Farm Picnic Blanket! Boysenberry Picnic In-A-Box is available for shipping and curbside pickup for $49.99.
  • Boysenberry Picnic In-A-Box Includes:
    • Two (2) Boysenberry Festival double wall tumblers with handle.
    • Boysenberry Festival Embroidered Blanket
    • Boysenberry Chocolate Punch – an updated twist on the classic Boysenberry Punch. This chocolatey punch is sure to become a new family favorite!
    • Two (2) -1.5 oz jams, delicious boysenberry preserves, and boysenberry butter add sweetness and flavor to any dish.
    • Knott's Boysenberry Tea 1.5 oz. – yields 1 gallon of Boysenberry black tea, which can be enjoyed hot or cold!
    • Boysenberry Tea Cookies – the perfect dessert for a picnic afternoon.
    • Boysenberry Cranberry Relish – Enjoy on a sandwich or use in a dip… this versatile relish is sure to sweeten any meal!
    • Boysenberry Vinaigrette Dressing & Artisan Rigatoni Pasta – Pasta & recipe included to enjoy a fresh and light pasta salad.
  • This picnic box also includes 2 recipes/instruction cards on ways for you to best enjoy:
    • Knott’s Pasta Salad – featuring the included Boysenberry Vinaigrette Dressing & Artisan Rigatoni Pasta.
    • Boysenberry Cranberry Relish – tips and ideas for enjoying.
  • The Knott’s Boysenberry Picnic In-A-Box is available for purchase only in their online marketplace here.
  • Knott’s Berry Farm begins their Taste of Boysenberry Festival on select dates starting March 5th, and has also announced that they will also be selling live boysenberry plants to those who wish to purchase them exclusively at the event.
 
 
