2021 Annie Nominees and Legacy Award Recipients Announced

by | Mar 3, 2021 10:32 AM Pacific Time



The 48th Annie Awards will be taking place next month virtually, and today the nominees for their awards and recipients for their legacy awards have been announced.

What’s Happening:

  • The International Animated Film Society, ASIFA-Hollywood is a California non profit organization established over thirty five years ago to promote and encourage the art and craft of animation. Since 1972, ASIFA-Hollywood has hosted an annual awards ceremony to honor individuals who have made significant contributions to the art of animation. Originally designed to honor the lifetime achievements of legendary veterans of the field, the Annie Awards now recognizes the year’s best animated productions and outstanding individual achievements in the field of animation. Qualified members participate in the nomination process and final voting. The Annie Awards are regarded as animation’s highest honor, and the ceremony is one of ASIFA-Hollywood’s most prestigious and elegant events.
  • Today, the nominees for the 2021 Annie Awards were announced. This year's Best Animated Feature nominations include: Onward, Soul, The Croods: A New Age, The Willoughbys, and Trolls World Tour.           
  • Best Animated Feature-Independent, spotlighting features with a much smaller distribution footprint than major studio releases, include: A Shaun the Sheep Movie: FarmageddonCalamity Jane, On-Gaku: Our Sound, Ride Your Wave, and Wolfwalkers.
  • The Annie Awards cover 36 categories and include Best Animated Feature, Best Animated Feature-Independent, Special Productions, Commercials, Short Subjects, Student Films and Outstanding Individual Achievements, as well as the honorary Juried Awards.
  • Juried Awards will also be presented during the ceremony, honoring unparalleled achievement and exceptional contributions to animation. The Winsor McCay Award for career contributions to the art of animation are being presented to three recipients – Willie Ito; Posthumously to Sue Nichols; and Bruce Smith.
  • The June Foray Award for significant and benevolent or charitable impact on the art and industry of animation will be awarded to animator and art director, Daisuke "Dice" Tsutsumi.
  • The Ub Iwerks Award for technical advancement that has made a significant impact on the art and industry of animation will be presented to Epic Games for its Unreal Engine; and The Special Achievement Award recognizing the unique and significant impact on the art and industry of animation will be presented to Howard, the documentary about lyricist and storyteller, the late Howard Ashman.  

What They’re Saying:

  • Frank Gladstone, Annies Executive Producer: "What an odd year this has been! While animation has fared better than much of the entertainment industry, the situation around the pandemic has thrown all of us for a loop. We had no idea what to expect going into award season. To then see a year where we had more submissions than ever before was a huge and most welcome surprise. Though it might have initially seemed a little counter-intuitive, now we are approaching the Annies with optimism and the new year with a renewed sense of community."
 
 
