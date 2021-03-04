Boysenberry Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream Is Coming to Knott’s

Knott’s has done the impossible, we are finally getting Boysenberry Dippin’ Dots.
What’s Happening:
- Knott’s Berry Farm announced today that Boysenberry is becoming a Dippin’ Dots flavor.
- You’ll be able to get the ice cream of the future in Boysenberry flavor exclusively during the Knott’s Taste of Boysenberry Festival happening March 5 through May 2.
- You can buy tickets to the festival now on the Knott’s website for $45 per adult, $20 per kid ages 3-11, which includes a tasting card giving you 3-5 menu items.
- A few days ago, Knott’s Berry Farm announced that they will be hiring around 1700 new associates for 2021, beginning with a virtual National Hiring Day event on Saturday, March 13th.
- If you can’t make it to the festival, don’t panic, Knott’s is selling a Picnic In-A-Box available for purchase online that comes with Boysenberry Vinaigrette Dressing, Boysenberry Cranberry Relish, Boysenberry Tea Cookies, Boysenberry Chocolate Punch, and more!