Boysenberry Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream Is Coming to Knott’s

Knott’s has done the impossible, we are finally getting Boysenberry Dippin’ Dots.

What’s Happening:

Knott’s Berry Farm announced today that Boysenberry is becoming a Dippin’ Dots flavor.

You’ll be able to get the ice cream of the future in Boysenberry flavor exclusively during the Knott’s Taste of Boysenberry Festival happening March 5 through May 2.

You can buy tickets website

A few days ago, Knott’s Berry Farm announced that they will be hiring around 1700 new associates

If you can’t make it to the festival, don’t panic, Knott’s is selling a Picnic In-A-Box