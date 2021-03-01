Knott’s Berry Farm Plans to Hire 1700 Associates for 2021 Season at Southern California Theme Park

Southern California theme park fans have been chomping at the bit to get back into their favorite places as life (hopefully) gradually gets back to normal on America’s west coast. That’s why it’s very exciting news to hear that one of the most prominent tourist destinations in the area– Knott’s Berry Farm— has announced a major employment initiative as we approach the coming theme park season.

Through a statement issued this morning, Knott’s Berry Farm has made its official intentions known to hire around 1700 new associates for 2021, beginning with a virtual National Hiring Day event on Saturday, March 13th, just days after the park launches its new “Taste of Boysenberry Festival” limited-time offering.

What’s happening:

Knott’s Berry Farm, one of the first and most iconic theme parks in Southern California, has announced plans to hire approximately 1,700 associates for the 2021 season.

Knott’s will be hosting a National Hiring Day on Saturday, March 13 as part of its ramp-up to fully reopening later this year. Job opportunities will be available in all park operating areas, including “Food and Beverage Associates, Cooks, Ride Operators, Merchandise, Lifeguards, Housekeeping, Parks Services, and more.”

The park is also offering contact-free onboarding and virtual orientation to help hires prepare to start work.

Prior to that, Knott’s Berry Farm will start hosting its “Taste of Boysenberry Festival” limited-time event during select weekend days beginning in early March.

Those interested in applying for the upcoming employment positions at the theme park can register at the website for Knott’s parent company Cedar Fair’s National Hiring Day

What they’re saying:

Jon Storbeck, Knott’s Berry Farm General Manager: “As our community slowly reopens we’re excited to introduce a virtual hiring day which offers a safe and informative way to connect new prospects with our hiring teams now.”

“As our community slowly reopens we’re excited to introduce a virtual hiring day which offers a safe and informative way to connect new prospects with our hiring teams now.” Knott’s Berry Farm official statement: “Knott’s Berry Farm offers flexible schedules and many perks for its associates, including discounts, reward and recognition programs, and exclusive events.”

Knott’s Taste of Boysenberry Festival begins Friday, March 5 at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California. For more information and to purchase advance tickets to the event, be sure to visit Knott’s official website.