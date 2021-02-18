Knott’s Shares a First Look at the New Attraction Knott’s Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair

Knott’s Berry Farm has shared a first look at the new attraction, Knott's Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair, coming soon to the park.
What’s Happening:
- Knott’s has shared a first look at the new attraction opening soon, Knott's Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair.
- The attraction is a reimagining of the dark ride, Knott's Bear-y Tales, which used to be in the location.
- Knott's Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair will be a 4-D interactive dark ride that takes Guests through reimagined show scenes from the original including the Boysenberry Pie Factory, Frog Forest, Fortune Teller Camp, Thunder Cave, and Weird Woods.
- Guests will get in vehicles equipped with jelly blasters to try and recover stolen boysenberry pies while also trying to achieve a high score.
Other things happening at Knott’s Berry Farm:
- Knott’s will be hosting a new food and retail experience, Knott’s Taste of Boysenberry Festival, starting on March 5th through May 2. Guests will be required to purchase a tasting card for the event as has been done for their previous festivals. Adult tasting cards (ages 12+) are priced at $45 (plus tax) and will include five food tastings, and junior tasting cards (ages 3-11), including three food tastings, are $20 (plus tax).