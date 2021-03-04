Marsai Martin Hosts Second Episode of ABC News’ “Soul of a Nation”

ABC News’ Soul of a Nation will air it’s second episode on Tuesday, March 9th. Today the network revealed that actress Marsai Martin will host the next chapter which explores young social media influencers, Afrofuturism and more.

What’s Happening:

ABC News has announced that actress Marsai Martin Black-ish ) will guest host the second episode of primetime newsmagazine Soul of a Nation .

) will guest host the second episode of primetime newsmagazine . This episode features the next generation of Black Americans and their unique ability to trail blaze, innovate and live on the cutting-edge no matter what they have to overcome.

Joining Martin for hour long program are: Adrienne Bankert Sunny Hostin Zachary Kiesch Janai Norman

Episode 2 follows TikTok influencers as they navigate the popular social media app, unpacks the importance of Afrofuturism, details the history of sneaker culture and explores the story of Miss Lucille Burden Osborne, a woman who grew up with relatives who had been enslaved.

The episode concludes with a musical performance by singer H.E.R.

Soul of a Nation will air Tuesday, March 9 (10:00 – 11:00 pm EST) on ABC Hulu

Soul of a Nation Stories and Conversations:

Young Black content creators have made their voices heard on the wildly popular social media platform TikTok. Norman speaks with influencers Jalaiah Harmon (Atlanta) and Taylor Cassidy (St. Louis, Mo.).

(Atlanta) and (St. Louis, Mo.). What do fantasy, technology, fashion, and activism have to do with survival for the Black community? Everything, according to Afrofuturists. Bankert speaks with Ruth E. Carter, Ytasha Womack and Justin Shaifer at Atlanta’s SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film, Chicago’s Adler Planetarium and New York’s Spyscape, respectively.

and at Atlanta’s SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film, Chicago’s Adler Planetarium and New York’s Spyscape, respectively. Actor Sterling K. Brown narrates the story of 95-year-old Miss Lucille Burden Osborne , the great-granddaughter of Charles McGruder – her enslaved ancestor who was deployed to neighboring plantations as a breeder and created a homestead for his many children after emancipation.

, the great-granddaughter of Charles McGruder – her enslaved ancestor who was deployed to neighboring plantations as a breeder and created a homestead for his many children after emancipation. Hostin moderates a provocative recurring conversation called “In the Kitchen.” This episode features Tianna Arata, Chi Ossé and Patrisse Cullors , one of the founders of Black Lives Matter.

and , one of the founders of Black Lives Matter. ESPN’s The Undefeated explores sneaker culture in the Black community. Viewers will hear from rapper/actress Saweetie, comedian/actor Deon Cole , Black Lives Matter activist Janaya Future Khan , athlete Mo’ne Davis , Superbowl winning quarterback Tyrod Taylor , YouTube influencers PrettyBoyFredo and Lexi Vee , hip hop historian and author Wes Jackson and The Undefeated’s Domonique Foxworth, Soraya McDonald and Justin Tinsley .

, Black Lives Matter activist , athlete , Superbowl winning quarterback , YouTube influencers and , hip hop historian and author and The Undefeated’s and . Kiesch sits-down with H.E.R. to discuss her music and her songwriting process. To close out the show H.E.R performs “Fight For You,” from Judas and the Black Messiah.

About Soul of a Nation: