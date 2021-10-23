New “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Images Show Peter Running from Doctor Octopus

As we creep closer to the highly anticipated theatrical arrival of Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Now Way Home, Empire Magazine has shared two new images from the upcoming film.

The first image feature Peter, in his Iron Spider suit from Avengers: Infinity War , seemingly running away from Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus.

, seemingly running away from Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus. Molina is reprising the role he played all the way back in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 in 2004, in a move that spans the multiverse.

in 2004, in a move that spans the multiverse. Molina appeared in the end of the film’s trailer, which debuted back in August.

The second image features Peter wearing his black and red suit we saw in Spider-Man: Far From Home .

. Not much else can be taken from this image aside from the fact that he is striking a pose that would likely earn him some judgement from Yelena Belova.

About Spider-Man: No Way Home: