Tom Holland Arrives in Atlanta to Begin Work on “Spider-Man 3”

Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland is known for breaking some news on his social media handles. This time, Holland shared via his Instagram story, that he has arrived in Atlanta to begin production on his third Spider-Man film.

The as-of-yet untitled third Spider-Man film will begin production in Atlanta this week, as Holland excitedly announced on his Instagram.

Jon Watts is set to return as director. He previously helmed both Homecoming and Far From Home .

While not much is known about the film, it was revealed recently that Jamie Foxx would be joining the third installment.

Having his character cross over into the MCU is an interesting move and one that fits perfectly with Marvel's plans to explore the multiverse.

And speaking of the multiverse, Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Doctor Stephen Strange opposite Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

The MCU duo first met in Avengers: Infinity War and fought to keep the final powerful Infinity Stone away from Thanos.

Strange will reportedly serve as a mentor for Spider-Man, a role previously held by Tony Stark in Spider-Man: Homecoming and later Nick Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

As with the previous Spider-Man MCU films, the third movie will be a joint production between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.

The third Spider-Man film in the MCU is set to swing into theaters on December 17, 2021.

