Tom Holland Arrives in Atlanta to Begin Work on “Spider-Man 3”

Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland is known for breaking some news on his social media handles. This time, Holland shared via his Instagram story, that he has arrived in Atlanta to begin production on his third Spider-Man film.
- The as-of-yet untitled third Spider-Man film will begin production in Atlanta this week, as Holland excitedly announced on his Instagram.
- Jon Watts is set to return as director. He previously helmed both Homecoming and Far From Home.
- While not much is known about the film, it was revealed recently that Jamie Foxx would be joining the third installment as Electro, the character he played in Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
- Having his character cross over into the MCU is an interesting move and one that fits perfectly with Marvel’s upcoming multiverse storyline.
- And speaking of the multiverse, Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Doctor Stephen Strange opposite Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.
- The MCU duo first met in Avengers: Infinity War and fought to keep the final powerful Infinity Stone away from Thanos.
- Strange will reportedly serve as a mentor for Spider-Man, a role previously held by Tony Stark in Spider-Man: Homecoming and later Nick Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home.
- As with the previous Spider-Man MCU films, the third movie will be a joint production between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.
- The third Spider-Man film in the MCU is set to swing into theaters on December 17, 2021.
ICYMI – More Marvel news:
- Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu and director Destin Daniel Cretton shared posts on their Instagram accounts announcing that they have wrapped filming on the upcoming addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- The Marvel Design Vault has launched a brand new monthly t-shirt club with some exclusive designs for members.
- All through the month of October, shopDisney will highlight a Marvel hero or team of heroes as part of Marvel Mania! Fans can purchase new shopDisney releases, awesome collectibles, heroic attire and more spotlighting the powerful characters we all love. This week it’s all about a team of mutants who call themselves the X-Men in honor of the leader, Charles Xavier.