Holiday Flavors and Fun Coming to Walt Disney World Resort Hotels

In addition to a recently released list of holiday treats and goodies coming to some of the parks of Walt Disney World, the Disney Parks Blog has also just shared the festive menu items coming to the hotels of the Walt Disney World Resort.

What’s Happening:

Just a few days ago, Walt Disney World revealed numerous treats and menu offerings

Today, they’re revealing more of what’s coming for the festivities in a culinary way, this time showcasing what’s coming to the resort hotels of Walt Disney World. Disney’s All-Star Resorts Intermission Food Court, World Premier Food Court, and Intermission Food Court Pumpkin Tart (available Nov. 25 and Dec. 25) Thanksgiving Dinner – Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans, and cranberry relish with choice of apple or pumpkin tart (available Nov. 25) Playful Penguin Cupcake – Red velvet cupcake, cream cheese buttercream, peppermint sprinkles, and a sugared playful penguin (available Dec. 19-Jan. 1) Christmas Dinner – Ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans, and cranberry relish with choice of apple or pumpkin tart (available Dec. 25)



Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort Landscapes of Flavor and Everything POP Shopping & Dining Pumpkin Tart (available Nov. 7-27) Apple Tart (available Nov. 7-27) Playful Penguin Cupcake – Red velvet cupcake, cream cheese buttercream, peppermint sprinkles, and a sugared playful penguin (available Dec. 19-Jan. 1) Spiked Coffee Milkshake (available Nov. 1-30) Cranberry Margarita (available Nov.1-30) Spiked Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate (available Dec.1-31)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge Sanaa Chocolate Peppermint Ornament – Ghanaian dark chocolate mousse and peppermint crunch chocolate biscuit with pomegranate and raspberries (available Dec. 19-25) Roast Rib Eye – Roast rib eye with jus lie, Tunisian mashed potatoes, green beans with apricot-cranberry butter, and mushroom conserva (available Dec. 25) The Mara Gingeraffe – Gingerbread giraffe cookie (available Dec. 1-31) Chocolate and Peppermint Cookie Sandwich – Smoked chocolate and spice cookie with peppermint buttercream (available Dec. 1-31)

Disney’s BoardWalk BoardWalk Bakery Peppermint Bark – Milk and white chocolate with peppermint candy (available Dec. 1-26) Pumpkin Cheesecake Swirl Bread – Pumpkin, cream cheese, and holiday spice (available Dec. 1-26) Mickey Mouse Gingerbread Cookie (available Dec. 1-26) Minnie Sugar Cookie (available Dec. 1-26) Mickey Sugar Cookie (available Dec. 1-26) Gingerbread Boy Cupcake (available Dec. 1-25) Christmas Cookie Box (available Dec. 1-25) Root Beer Float Cupcake (available Dec. 26-Jan. 1) Trattoria al Forno Thanksgiving Sage & Thyme Oven-Roasted Turkey – Cornbread and sausage stuffing, sour cream-mashed Yukon gold potatoes, green beans and rainbow carrots with herb butter, cranberry citrus compote, pan gravy, and Parker House Rolls (available Nov. 25) Apple Crostata – Vanilla bean gelato, candied pecans, and caramel sauce (available Nov. 25) Mickey Eggs-in-a-Basket – Egg-filled butter brioche and classic pastrami hash with choice of ham, bacon, or sausage (available Dec. 19-31) Oak-grilled Char-crusted Ribeye – Amarone butter, truffle gnocchi, and balsamic-pancetta Brussel sprouts (available Dec. 19-31) Chocolate Cherry Bombe – Chocolate crunch mousse on a fudgy brownie base with cherry filling and amaretto panna cotta (available Dec. 19-31)

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Centertown Market and Centertown Market Grab n’ Go Apple Tart (available Nov. 25) Pumpkin Tart (available Nov. 7-25) Christmas Brownie Bites (available Dec. 1-31) Eggnog Cupcake (available Dec. 1-31)

Disney’s Contemporary Resort Contempo Cafe Gingerbread Boy (available Nov. 14-Jan. 1) Pumpkin Pie Tart – Pumpkin pie tart with cinnamon chantilly cream (available Nov. 14-27) Chocolate Peppermint Cookie (available Nov. 14-Jan. 1) Linzer Cookie (available Nov. 14-Jan. 1) Gingerbread House Kit – Build-your-own Disney’s Contemporary Resort Gingerbread House (available Nov. 14-Jan. 1) Yule Log – Chocolate peppermint yule log (available Nov.28-Jan. 1)



Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort Barcelona Lounge Iced S’mores Macchiato – Espresso, low-fat milk and toasted marshmallow beverage syrup topped with sweet cream and chocolate drizzle (available Dec. 12-Jan. 8) Cranberry Mimosa – Cranberry juice and blanc de blanc cava (available Dec. 12-Jan. 8) Barcelona Lounge and Dahlia Lounge Hot Toddy for Two – Twinings Discovery Collection Caramel Rooibos tea, brandy, amaretto, and cinnamon beverage syrup (available Dec. 12-Jan. 8) Three Bridges Bar and Grill at Villa del Largo Blood Orange Sangria – Our house-made white sangria topped with blood orange beverage syrup (available Nov. 25-Jan. 8) Spiced Winter Sangria – Our house-made red sangria warmed with spices (available Nov. 25-Mar. 1) Three Bridges Bar and Grill at Villa del Largo and Dahlia Lounge Peanut Butter S’mores Old Fashioned – Peanut butter whiskey, crème de cacao, toasted marshmallow beverage syrup, and orange bitters (available Nov. 25-Jan. 8) Mistletoe Sangria – Our house made white sangria with a melon liqueur twist (available (available Dec. 12-Jan. 8) Cruz de Galicia – Amaretto, spiced rum, lemonade, and a splash of soda (available Dec. 12-Jan. 8) Toasted Espresso Martini – Vanilla vodka, crème de cacao, freshly brewed espresso, and toasted marshmallow beverage syrup (available Dec. 12-Jan. 8) Turkey “a la Plancha” – Plancha-seared turkey breast, aged sherry-sage gravy, cranberry-apple chutney, and scallion biscuit with a choice of two sides: pomme purée, sweet potato gratin, elote, roasted cauliflower, magdalena dressing, or Brussel sprouts (available Nov. 25) Toledo–Tapas, Steak, and Seafood Turkey Roulade – Magdalena dressing, pomme purée, glazed carrots, Brussel sprouts, cranberry relish, and turkey gravy (available Nov. 25) Mulled Wine Pear Mousse – Orange chiffon, candied apples, almond-leaf tuille, and almond crunch (available Nov. 25)



Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Cítricos Pumpkin Cheesecake – Pumpkin cheesecake resting on a spiced chiffon cake topped with cassis mousse and a pumpkin seed-ginger crumble with caramel sauce (available Nov. 27) Gasparilla Island Grill Pumpkin Pie Cake Pop – Pumpkin spice jumbo cake pop enrobed in white chocolate to resemble an autumn pumpkin (available Nov. 1-Dec. 1) Fall Flavors Cupcake – Cinnamon-spiced cupcake with apple filling topped with a sugar pumpkin and maple buttercream in festive fall colors (available Nov. 1-Dec. 1) Happy Holidays Cake Pop – Triple chocolate cake pop enrobed in white chocolate with festive winter décor (available Dec. 1-Jan. 1) Very Merry Minnie Mouse Cupcake – Chocolate cupcake filled with cookies and cream mousse and topped with ganache-dipped buttercream with cookie ears and chocolate a holiday bow (available Dec. 1-Jan. 1) Red Velvet Wreath Cupcake – Red velvet cupcake filled with cream cheese mousse and topped with a vanilla buttercream wreath and a chocolate bow (available Dec. 1-Jan. 1) S’more Cookie – Graham chocolate chip cookie piled with toasted marshmallows and M&M’S (available Dec. -Jan. 1) Narcoossee’s Pumpkin Spice Bundt Cake – Pumpkin cake filled with white chocolate cream cheese mousse with brown sugar glaze and orange marmalade sauce (available Nov. 27)

Disney’s Old Key West Resort Good’s Food to Go Bourbon Pumpkin Cheesecake – Pumpkin Cheesecake, bourbon panna cotta, and spiced pecans (available Nov. 7-27) Peppermint Bark – Dark and white chocolate with peppermint pieces (available Dec.1-Jan. 1) Gingerbread Cupcake – Gingerbread cake, caramel mousse filling, and spiced buttercream (available Dec. 1-Jan. 1) Olivia’s Café Pumpkin Cheesecake – Pumpkin cheesecake with toasted meringue, cranberry compote, and cranberry macaron (available Nov. 27) Chocolate Peppermint Cake – Chocolate lava cake, peppermint snow, and raspberry sauce (available Dec. 24-Jan. 1)

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory (French Quarter) and Riverside Mill Food Court (Riverside) Pumpkin Tart (available Nov. 7-27) Apple Tart (available Nov. 7-27) Playful Penguin Cupcake – Red velvet cupcake, cream cheese buttercream, peppermint sprinkles, and a sugared playful penguin (available Dec. 19-Jan. 1)

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa The Artist’s Palette Bourbon Pumpkin Cheesecake – Pumpkin cheesecake, bourbon panna cotta, and spiced pecans (available Nov. 7-27) Peppermint Bark – Dark and white chocolate with peppermint pieces (available Dec.1-Jan. 1) Eggnog Cupcake – Spiced cake, eggnog mousse filling, and caramel buttercream (available Dec.1-Jan. 1) Gingerbread Cookies – Themed to Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa (available Dec.1-Jan. 1) Peppermint Mousse – Peppermint mousse, fudge center, and a chocolate cookie (available Dec.1-Jan. 1)



Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Barefoot Pool Bar Frozen Martini with DOLE Whip Watermelon – Vodka blended with DOLE Whip Watermelon and a “green” sugared rim Kona Café Chocolate Hazelnut Yule Log – Chocolate sponge cake, hazelnut crémeux, chocolate ganache, rum hazelnut chocolate sauce, and royal icing décor (available Dec. 1-31) Mocha Molten Lava Cake – Mocha molten lava cake, pistachio mascarpone cream, and bitter orange marmalade (available Dec. 20-Jan 1) Kona Island and Capt. Cook’s Thanksgiving Turkey Cupcake – Chocolate cupcake with milk chocolate rocky road filling and buttercream (available Nov. 15-30) Holiday “Elf” Dome – Vanilla cake with eggnog filling, white chocolate glaçage, and buttercream décor (available Dec. 1-31) Holiday Moana Cupcake – Chocolate cupcake, Morello cherry, buttercream icing, and Moana chocolate décor (available Dec. 1-31) Stroke of Midnight Cupcake – Vanilla cupcake with white chocolate Champagne filling, chocolate-covered pop rocks, and white chocolate clock (available Dec. 29-Jan3)



Disney’s Riviera Resort Le Petit Café Mickey Gingerbread Cookies – Gingerbread cookie duo baked in chocolate and glazed with sugar (available Nov. 21-Jan. 1) Peppermint Mousse – Dark chocolate and peppermint white chocolate mousse (available Nov. 28-Jan. 1) Primo Piatto Eggnog Cheesecake – Eggnog cheesecake with cherry compote and vanilla whipped panna cotta (available Nov. 28-Jan. 1) Pumpkin Cheesecake with Chocolate Hazelnut Swirl (available through Nov. 27) Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera Pumpkin Mousse – Pumpkin cheesecake, hazelnut chocolate sponge, pistachio crumble and cherry compote (available through Nov. 27) Black Heritage Turkey – Sous vide turkey breast, turkey leg roulade, sourdough stuffing torchon, sweet potato casserole with spiced marshmallows, potato purée, roasted gravy, cranberry marmalade, haricot vert amandine, and roasted rainbow carrots (available Nov. 25) Caramel Milk Chocolate Mousse – Chocolate-hazelnut cheesecake, chocolate crumble, and chantilly cream (available Nov. 28-Jan. 1)

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Lobby Gingerbread Pine Tree (available Nov.14-Jan. 1) Reindeer Food – Cubes of gingerbread, chocolate stripped pretzels, holiday granola, and candies (available Nov.14-Jan. 1) Spiced Moose Cookie (available Nov.14-Jan. 1) Peppermint Bark (available Nov.14-Jan. 1) Geyser Point Bar & Grill Martinis Around the World Flight (available Dec. 5-Jan. 8; also available as separate drinks) Key Lime Pie – Lime juice, simple syrup, and rum with green sugar rim Poinsettia – Brut Champagne and cranberry Italian Manhattan – Bourbon, vermouth, bitters, grenadine, and cranberry with maraschino cherries Caribbean Cream – Rum, cinnamon cream liqueur, and cream with nutmeg and green sugar rim

Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resort Ale & Compass Restaurant Pumpkin Tart – Pumpkin tart with chantilly cream with a cherry cranberry sauce (available Nov. 25) The Market at Ale & Compass and Beach Club Marketplace Pumpkin Cheesecake – Pumpkin-flavored New York-style cheesecake with caramel sauce, whipped cream, chocolate leaves, and cranberry-flavored sugar crystals (available Nov. 1-Dec. 31) Holiday Red and Green Creme-filled Sandwich Cookie Bonbons – Mousse-filled on a cookie base sprayed with colorful chocolate (available Nov. 1-Dec. 31) Holiday Mickey Cupcake – Vanilla cupcake filled with vanilla mousse topped with holiday décor and chocolate Mickey ears (available Dec.1-31) The Market at Ale & Compass, Beach Club Marketplace, and Disney’s Beach Club Lobby Chocolate Crinkle Cookies – A bag of three chocolate crinkle cookies with a dusting of sweet snow (available Nov. 1-Dec. 31) Trio of Fudge – White chocolate peppermint fudge, white chocolate-gingerbread fudge, and dark chocolate-hot cocoa fudge (available Nov. 1- Dec. 31) Plant-Based and Gluten-Friendly Brownie – Chocolate brownies with chocolate ganache (available Nov. 1- Dec. 31) Signature Stollen Bread – German bread created with nuts, spices, and fruit coated with a mountain of vanilla powdered sugar (available Nov. 1- Dec. 31) Mickey Gingerbread – Our traditional sugar-glazed Mickey gingerbread with chocolate backing (available Nov. 1-Dec. 31) Mickey and Minnie Crispy Rice Treats (Sold Separately) – Crispy rice treats decorated with red chocolate, sanding sugar, snowflakes, and chocolate garnishes (available Nov. 1- Dec. 31) Peppermint Bark – Dark and white chocolate with peppermint pieces (available Nov. 1- Dec. 31) Chocolate Snow Globe – Dark chocolate snow globe with the 50th Anniversary print (available Nov. 1- Dec. 31) Chocolate-Covered Marshmallow Snowmen – Chocolate-covered marshmallows decorated to look like adorable snowmen on festive red and white straw (available Nov. 1- Dec. 31) Chocolate Creme-filled Sandwich Cookie Pops – White chocolate-covered creme-filled sandwich cookie pops themed to The Little Mermaid (available Nov. 1-Dec. 31) Gluten-Friendly Gingerbread Cookie glazed in sugar (available Nov. 1- Dec. 31) Gluten-Friendly Gingerbread Chocolate Cookie glazed in sugar (available Nov. 1- Dec. 31)



In addition to all the holiday treats available to eat, Disney pastry chefs have been busy creating gingerbread masterpieces that will be displayed throughout the Walt Disney World Resort. To name a few: Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Lobby This stunning life-size storybook gingerbread house with “cinnamon clouds” puffing from the chimney is beautifully decorated with white chocolate candy canes, edible snowflakes, and sugar poinsettias. Treats for sale include house-made Gingerbread Houses and Gingerbread Ornaments. (Nov. 10-Jan. 1) Disney’s Beach Club Resort This life-size spinning carousel is a holiday tradition at Disney’s Beach Club Resort. The Little Mermaid is the theme with hand-painted holiday characters, handcrafted gingerbread shingles, and fondant snowflakes. And don’t forget to pop over to the Yacht Club lobby and see the adorable holiday village with a miniature train. (Nov.1-Jan. 2) EPCOT The American Adventure The American Adventure Gingerbread Display – The EPCOT pastry chefs have recreated the Lincoln Memorial, Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, and The American Adventure building in miniature edible versions. (Nov. 26-Dec. 30)

