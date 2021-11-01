Hulu Developing Adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Boogeyman” Short Story

20th Century and Hulu are producing a new two-hour film based on the Stephen King short story, The Boogeyman.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports The Boogeyman will occur this winter into spring in New Orleans. Prep and casting will begin shortly.

will occur this winter into spring in New Orleans. Prep and casting will begin shortly. Rob Savage ( Host and Dashcam ) will direct the film, while Mark Heyman ( Black Swan ) will write the script based on original drafts from Scott Beck, Bryan Woods and Akela Cooper.

) will direct the film, while Mark Heyman ( ) will write the script based on original drafts from Scott Beck, Bryan Woods and Akela Cooper. Stephen King’s The Boogeyman was first published in 1978 as part of The Night Shift collection of short stories for magazines. It was collected in a bestselling anthology and published the year after The Shining became a huge bestseller for the author.

was first published in 1978 as part of collection of short stories for magazines. It was collected in a bestselling anthology and published the year after became a huge bestseller for the author. This will be the tenth short story in the 20-story collection to be turned either into a feature film or TV movie. Other adaptations include Children of the Corn, Maximum Overdrive, The Mangler and Sometimes They Come Back.

About The Boogeyman:

Still reeling from the tragic death of their mother, a teenage girl and her little brother find themselves plagued by a sadistic presence in their house and struggle to get their grieving father to pay attention before it’s too late.

More Hulu News: