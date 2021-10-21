“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” Creators Team Up Again for New Hulu Comedy Series

Creators of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna are teaming up once again, this time on a comedy series in development at Hulu.

What’s Happening:

According to Variety Badass (And Her Sister) .

. The show focuses on an “impossibly badass spy” (Bloom) who, tired of her life of sexy espionage, goes to live with her pushover twin sister (also played by Bloom) and, together, they learn what it means to actually be badass.

The duo will serve both as writers, as well as co-showrunners and executive producers.

