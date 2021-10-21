Hulu Releases “Animaniacs” Season 2 Trailer and Key Art

The eagerly anticipated second season of Animaniacs is near, and Hulu has debuted the official season 2 trailer and key art for the animated series, set to debut on November 5th.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has released the trailer and key art for the highly-anticipated second season of Animaniacs

Hulu, Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation have joined forces once again to bring you this Emmy award-winning animated series (and one of Hulu's all-time most talked about shows on social media) returning with 13 brand new episodes on Friday, November 5th.

Yakko, Wakko and Dot return for an all-new season of this iconic, family-friendly series with something for everyone: pop culture parodies, musical showstoppers, takedowns of historical baddies…and even some important safety tips. Join the Warners and Pinky and the Brain as they wreak havoc everywhere they go, from the Warner Bros. lot to an international beauty pageant and all the way into outer space. And keep an eye out for season one favorites Starbox & Cindy, as well as some rejected Animaniacs characters that were left on the cutting room floor.

Original cast members Rob Paulsen, Tress MacNeille, Jess Harnell, and Maurice LaMarche will also be returning for the second season, providing the voices for the classic characters.

At New York ComicCon Thundercats featuring Yakko, Wakko, and Dot called "80's Cats."

