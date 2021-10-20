Hulu Debuts Trailer and Key Art For Second Season of “The Great”

Hulu has debuted the second season trailer for the eagerly anticipated return of their original series, The Great, set to return to Hulu on November 19th.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has released the trailer for their highly-anticipated second season of their Emmy-nominated Original Series, The Great.

In season two of The Great, Catherine finally takes the Russian throne for her own, but if she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult, it’s nothing compared to the realities of ‘liberating' a country that doesn’t want to be. She’ll battle her court, her team, even her own mother in a bid to bring the enlightenment to Russia. Meanwhile she’ll also battle her heart as Peter slowly transitions from much-hated husband, to prisoner? Ally? Lover? Ultimately Catherine will learn that to change a country, you must let it change you, that there is a fine line between idealism and delusion, and that becoming 'Great', will ask more of her than she could have imagined.

Just days ago, Hulu also released images giving a first look

The Great is created, written and executive produced by Tony McNamara and executive produced by Marian Macgowan, Mark Winemaker, Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, Thruline’s Josh Kesselman and Ron West, and Matt Shakman.

The series stars:

Elle Fanning as Catherine

Nicholas Hoult

Phoebe Fox

Adam Godley

Gwilym Lee

Charity Wakefield

Douglas Hodge

Sacha Dhawan

Bayo Gbadamosi

Belinda Bromilow