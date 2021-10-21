Timothy Simons Joins Cast of Hulu True Crime Drama “Candy”

Variety has revealed that actor Timothy Simons has joined the cast of new Hulu limited true-crime drama, Candy.

is based on the true story of Candy Montgomery, who will be played by Jessica Biel. Melanie Lynskey will play Betty Gore along with Pablo Schreiber as Alan Gore (Betty’s husband), while Timothy Simons will play Pat Montgomery, Candy’s husband and a brilliant engineer.

Simons is best known for his role on HBO's Veep, and will appear in Home Sweet Home Alone on Disney+.

The show is set in 1980s Texas, where Montgomery killed her friend from church with an ax.

The Act creators Robin Veith and Nick Antosca are also behind the new series.

Biel will executive produce the show with Michelle Purple through their company Iron Ocean. Michael Uppendahl, who has recently worked on FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story, will direct.

