Timothy Simons Joins Cast of Hulu True Crime Drama “Candy”

Variety has revealed that actor Timothy Simons has joined the cast of new Hulu limited true-crime drama, Candy.
What’s Happening:
- Candy is based on the true story of Candy Montgomery, who will be played by Jessica Biel.
- Melanie Lynskey will play Betty Gore along with Pablo Schreiber as Alan Gore (Betty’s husband), while Timothy Simons will play Pat Montgomery, Candy’s husband and a brilliant engineer.
- Simons is best known for his role on HBO’s Veep, and will appear in Home Sweet Home Alone on Disney+.
- The show is set in 1980s Texas, where Montgomery killed her friend from church with an ax.
- The Act creators Robin Veith and Nick Antosca are also behind the new series.
- Biel will executive produce the show with Michelle Purple through their company Iron Ocean. Michael Uppendahl, who has recently worked on FX’s Impeachment: American Crime Story, will direct the pilot and serve as executive producer.
