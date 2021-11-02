“Encanto” Graces the Cover of Disney twenty-three’s Winter Issue

D23: The Official Disney Fan Club, has announced that the winter issue of their quarterly magazine will celebrate the release of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto, Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story, Marvel Studio’s Hawkeye on Disney+ and more.

What’s Happening:

D23 has announced today that the winter issue of Disney twenty-three will feature an exclusive cover in celebration of Encanto, taking readers on a journey to the colorful world of the Madrigal family, set in the lush landscapes of Colombia. Star Stephanie Beatriz and the creators of Encanto open the door to this extraordinary tale that is anything but ordinary.

Also included in the Winter issue of Disney twenty-three:

D23 Gold Members

Walt Disney Animation Studios artist Brittney Lee shows off her hand-crafted Arendelle Castle Yule Log coming to Disney+.

coming to Disney+. Disney Legend Ming-Na Wen discusses her epic roles from The Mandalorian to Mulan and the upcoming The Book of Boba Fett .

to and the upcoming . Readers can take a visual journey through Bob Iger’s remarkable time at Disney—first as an ABC

A salute to Beauty and the Beast

A close-up look at the incredible Walt Disney Archives exhibits around the country.

From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to Encanto , a new piece of art features all 60 feature films from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

to , a new piece of art features all 60 feature films from Walt Disney Animation Studios. Marvel Comics celebrates 60 fantastic years of The Fantastic Four .

. Five wild decades of Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground at Walt Disney World

Regular features including By the Numbers, Character Analysis, and Ask the Walt Disney Archives.

Disney twenty-three, which is delivered directly to fans’ doorsteps, is offered exclusively to D23 Gold Members as a benefit of their membership.