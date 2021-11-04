Hulu’s “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” Renewed for Third and Final Season

Wu-Tang: An American Saga is coming to an end at Hulu, as the show has been renewed for a third and final season.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline

The series recently finished its second season at the end of October. Our own Mike Mack has a review of the entire season

Wu-Tang: An American Saga stars Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Siddiq Saunderson, Julian Elijah Martinez, Marcus Callender, Zolee Griggs, T.J. Atoms, Dave East, Johnell Young, Uyoata Udi and Damani Sease.

stars Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Siddiq Saunderson, Julian Elijah Martinez, Marcus Callender, Zolee Griggs, T.J. Atoms, Dave East, Johnell Young, Uyoata Udi and Damani Sease. The series, which helped drive Black audiences to the streaming service, was created and written by Alex Tse and The RZA.

About Wu-Tang: An American Saga

The series is set in the early 1990s, at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, with the formation of the Clan, a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The RZA, who strives to unite a dozen young, black men that are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories.

Bobby knows that success in the music industry could be their ticket to better lives. But getting the Clan members to drop everything for music isn’t easy. The resentment between Dennis, Sha, Power and Divine still runs deep, while the other Clan members struggle dealing with intercity life. This time around, Bobby is dedicated to authenticity and though he knows he can lead his crew through the challenges of the music business, the Clan’s fractures may prove too much to overcome.