Director James Gunn Tweets Cast Photo From First Day of Shooting “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

James Gunn has shared an image of the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 together on set for the first time, marking the first day of shooting on the new film.
What’s Happening:
- Director James Gunn has tweeted a picture of himself alongside the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 as they reunited for the first day on set.
- Gunn captioned the photo: “It’s been a strange & long & at times challenging journey to get here, but the obstacles along the way have only made this moment more blissful. Back on set with my Guardians family for the first day of shooting #gotgvol3”
- Earlier this month, Gunn confirmed that shooting hadn’t (at that time) begun on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 but that they had begun filming the screen portions of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the new attraction coming to EPCOT next year.
- Fans of the first two films may notice a new cast member in this photo. That’s because Will Poulter (Dopesick, We’re The Millers), has been added to the cast to play Adam Warlock, whose appearance was first teased in one of the post-credit scenes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, when Ayesha, played by Elizabeth Debicki, unveils to her chambermaid the perfect Sovereign she has created to help destroy the Guardians once and for all.
- You can also enjoy the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films on Disney+, and starting on November 12th, can enjoy them in new IMAX Enhanced formats, where subscribers will get more picture with IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio. IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio is 1:90:1, which offers up to 26% more picture for select sequences – meaning more of the action is visible on screen, just as the filmmakers intended. The collaboration will deliver even more enhanced audio and visual technology to Disney+, including immersive IMAX signature sound by DTS. The first two Guardians films are among 13 Marvel titles that will debut the new format on November 12th.