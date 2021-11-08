Marvel Reveals First Poster for “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Rumors about the latest Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, have been swirling for months now. However, the release of the first poster for the movie seems to have strengthened one particular rumor.
What’s Happening:
- Yesterday on Twitter, Marvel Entertainment revealed the first poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is in theaters on December 17.
The Multiverse unleashed. #SpiderManNoWayHome is exclusively in movie theaters December 17! @SpiderManMovie pic.twitter.com/Ek63y9i2dN
— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 8, 2021
- Following the confirmation that Alfred Molina would reprise his role as Doctor Octopus from 2004’s Spider-Man 2 with Tobey McGuire, the rumor has been that other villains of the past would return through the Multiverse to battle with not only Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, but also Tobey McGuire and Andrew Garfield.
- If you look closely in the back of this poster, you can see the Green Goblin. Could this be Willem Dafoe’s version of the character, also from Spider-Man 2? And could the lightning symbolize Jamie Foxx’s Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2?
- Nothing has been confirmed yet, but it’s fun to theorize!
About Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Spider-Man: No Way Home began production in Atlanta last October, as Holland excitedly announced on his Instagram.
- Jon Watts is set to return as director. He previously helmed both Homecoming and Far From Home.
- Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Doctor Stephen Strange opposite Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.
- The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) duo first met in Avengers: Infinity War and fought to keep the final powerful Infinity Stone away from Thanos.
- Strange will reportedly serve as a mentor for Spider-Man, a role previously held by Tony Stark in Spider-Man: Homecoming and later Nick Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home.
- As with the previous Spider-Man MCU films, the third movie will be a joint production between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.
Spider-Man: No Way Home in the MCU is set to swing into theaters on December 17, 2021.