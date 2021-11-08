Marvel Reveals First Poster for “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Rumors about the latest Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, have been swirling for months now. However, the release of the first poster for the movie seems to have strengthened one particular rumor.

What’s Happening:

Yesterday on Twitter Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is in theaters on December 17.

Following the confirmation Spider-Man 2 with Tobey McGuire, the rumor has been that other villains of the past would return through the Multiverse to battle with not only Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, but also Tobey McGuire and Andrew Garfield.

If you look closely in the back of this poster, you can see the Green Goblin. Could this be Willem Dafoe’s version of the character, also from Spider-Man 2 ? And could the lightning symbolize Jamie Foxx’s Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 ?

? And could the lightning symbolize Jamie Foxx’s Electro from ? Nothing has been confirmed yet, but it’s fun to theorize!

About Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home began production in Atlanta last October

Jon Watts is set to return as director. He previously helmed both Homecoming and Far From Home.

Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Doctor Stephen Strange opposite Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) duo first met in Avengers: Infinity War and fought to keep the final powerful Infinity Stone away from Thanos.

and fought to keep the final powerful Infinity Stone away from Thanos. Strange will reportedly serve as a mentor for Spider-Man, a role previously held by Tony Stark in Spider-Man: Homecoming and later Nick Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home .

and later Nick Fury in . As with the previous Spider-Man MCU films, the third movie will be a joint production between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.

Spider-Man: No Way Home in the MCU is set to swing into theaters on December 17, 2021.