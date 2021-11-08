Times Set for Marvel and Pixar Disney+ Day Presentations, More New Content Announced

Disney+ Day is fast approaching and there is already so much excitement planned for Friday. Among the slew of announcements today, we learned exactly when we can expect to see presentations for Pixar and Marvel.
- Disney+ subscribers will be treated to exclusive on-platform specials from Pixar Animation Studios premiering at 8:00 AM PT.
- After that, Marvel fans will get to see what’s coming up during a presentation from Marvel Studios premiering at 8:45 AM PT.
- Disney+ Day will also be full of and other surprise exciting sneak peeks.
More new content:
- Additional new and beloved fan-favorite content will make their Disney+ streaming debuts on November 12, including:
- A new documentary titled The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles about Billie Eilish’s recent Disney+ cinematic concert experience
- Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, a docu-special chronicling the creation of the recent Marvel Studios’ theatrical release
- Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye, an episode that revisits all of Hawkeye’s epic moments from the MCU in preparation for the upcoming Disney+ Original Series
- The live-action/animated musical fantasy romantic comedy film Enchanted from 2007, starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey
- The recent Disney Channel Original Movie Spin where Rhea, an Indian American teen, discovers her passion for creating DJ mixes that blend her South Asian culture and the world around her
- All episodes of Fancy Nancy season 3, which will launch day and date with its premiere on Disney Junior
Previously announced content includes:
- Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings
- Jungle Cruise
- Home Sweet Home Alone
- Olaf Presents
- Frozen Fever
- Paperman
- The Ballad of Nessie
- Feast
- Get a Horse!
- The Little Matchgirl
- Tick Tock Tale
- Tangled Ever After
- Ciao Alberto
- The Simpsons in Plusaversary
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum
- Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett
- Marvel Studios' 2021 Disney+ Day Special
- Entrelazados
- Dopesick (international markets)