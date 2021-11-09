Disney+ Shares Trailer for “The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles”

Disney+ Day is almost here! Disney+ has shared a trailer for The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, a new documentary hitting the streamer on Friday.
- Among the new content hitting Disney+ on Friday will be a new documentary titled The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles about Billie Eilish’s recent Disney+ cinematic concert experience.
- The new documentary will invite viewers to go behind the scenes with Eilish to see how her concert experience was made.
- Check out the trailer for The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles below:
More new Disney+ Day content:
- Additional new and beloved fan-favorite content will make their Disney+ streaming debuts on November 12, including:
- Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, a docu-special chronicling the creation of the recent Marvel Studios’ theatrical release
- Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye, an episode that revisits all of Hawkeye’s epic moments from the MCU in preparation for the upcoming Disney+ Original Series
- The live-action/animated musical fantasy romantic comedy film Enchanted from 2007, starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey
- The recent Disney Channel Original Movie Spin where Rhea, an Indian American teen, discovers her passion for creating DJ mixes that blend her South Asian culture and the world around her
- All episodes of Fancy Nancy season 3, which will launch day and date with its premiere on Disney Junior
Previously announced content includes:
- Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings
- Jungle Cruise
- Home Sweet Home Alone
- Olaf Presents
- Frozen Fever
- Paperman
- The Ballad of Nessie
- Feast
- Get a Horse!
- The Little Matchgirl
- Tick Tock Tale
- Tangled Ever After
- Ciao Alberto
- The Simpsons in Plusaversary
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum
- Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett
- Marvel Studios' 2021 Disney+ Day Special
- Entrelazados
- Dopesick (international markets)