Disney+ Shares Trailer for “The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles”

Disney+ Day is almost here! Disney+ has shared a trailer for The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, a new documentary hitting the streamer on Friday.

Among the new content hitting Disney+ on Friday will be a new documentary titled The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles about Billie Eilish’s recent Disney+ cinematic concert experience.

Check out the trailer for The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles below:

More new Disney+ Day content:

Additional new and beloved fan-favorite content will make their Disney+ streaming debuts on November 12, including: Marvel Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings , a docu-special chronicling the creation of the recent Marvel Studios’ theatrical release Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye , an episode that revisits all of Hawkeye’s epic moments from the MCU in preparation for the upcoming Disney+ Original Series The live-action/animated musical fantasy romantic comedy film Enchanted from 2007, starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey The recent Disney Channel Spin where Rhea, an Indian American teen, discovers her passion for creating DJ mixes that blend her South Asian culture and the world around her All episodes of Fancy Nancy season 3, which will launch day and date with its premiere on Disney Junior



