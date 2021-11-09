Video: Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade Returns to the Magic Kingdom

After a year and a half absence, parades finally returned to the Walt Disney World Resort last night in the form of Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade.

What’s Happening:

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade first began at the Magic Kingdom

After not appearing last holiday season due to COVID restrictions, the parade is back for Disney Very Merriest After Hours Party. That makes this the first full fledged parade to return to Walt Disney World since March 2020.

The updated parade does feature less floats and performers than in the past, likely due to social distancing protocols.

Check out our full video of this year’s edition of Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade below:

Mickey & Minnie’s Very Merry Memories is the new Castle stage show featuring nods to classic Magic Kingdom holiday stage shows. Check out our video of that show here

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for continuing coverage of all the holiday festivities at Walt Disney World!