Video: Mickey & Minnie’s Very Merry Memories Stage Show at the Magic Kingdom

Last night was the first Disney Very Merriest After Hours Party at the Magic Kingdom, essentially a somewhat smaller version of the classic Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. With the new party, came an updated Castle stage show featuring elements from shows of the past.

What’s Happening:

Mickey & Minnie’s Very Merry Memories has Mickey & Minnie along with their pals joining in for a celebration filled with music, dancing and nostalgic yuletide fun. This new show takes place on the Cinderella Castle Forecourt Stage and features nods to classic Magic Kingdom holiday stage shows, including Mickey’s Twas the Night Before Christmas, Celebrate the Season and Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration.

The show seems to take the most from the previous incarnation, Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration, including the truly hilarious Clarabelle Cow performing “All I Want For Christmas is You.”

Mickey & Minnie’s Very Merry Memories performs four times on holiday party nights, at 9:25, 10:35, 11:45 and 12:50.

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for continuing coverage of all the holiday festivities at Walt Disney World!