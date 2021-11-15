Disney to Launch Mickey and Friends Stay True: Stay-Cation Activation in Six Cities Nationwide on November 20th

by | Nov 15, 2021 6:45 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Grab your five best pals and make plans for a fantastic Stay-Cation with Disney’s Sensational Six. Starting November 20th, Disney is launching Mickey and Friends Stay True: Stay-Cation in six cities across North America with fun  activities the whole family can enjoy.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening: 

  • Disney has launched Mickey and Friends Stay True: Stay-Cation, a nationwide campaign inspired by Mickey and Friends (the Sensational Six) and their passions for food, arts & fashion, and pets & play.
  • Celebrating the stay in “Stay-Cation,” Disney fans in six cities can explore their cities with immersive guides that will showcase their home through a new lens.
  • The fun officially kicks off in New York City on Saturday, November 20th and additional Mickey and Friends Stay True: Stay-Cation city guides will be available from that day through December 2021 for:
    • Washington, D.C.
    • Los Angeles
    • Austin
    • Chicago
    • Salt Lake City
  • Guests can visit MickeyFriendsStayTrue.com for more details on all of the Stay-Cation offerings.

Mickey and Friends Stay True: Stay-Cation New York:

  • Fans are invited to register online at no cost and visit Staycation HQ in Flatiron Plaza.
  • After collecting an exclusive Mickey and Friends giveaway (while supplies last), fans will be able to experience a surprise and delight moment at the Madison Square Park Dog Run that both owners and pets will enjoy, as well as:
    • Sensational Six-themed sweet and savory snacks
    • Photo opps
    • Limited-edition discounts
    • Special offers
  • Starting today, guests will be able to register online at MickeyFriendsStayTrue.com to reserve their spot, download the NYC city guide, and shop the latest Mickey and Friends product.

Did You Know?:

  • The Sensational Six Characters are Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto! Look for these pals throughout dozens of Disney collections and share their magic with your best pals.

New Product Collections For Your Stay-Cation

Loungefly Disney Mickey Mouse & Friends Chibi Sketch Athletic Crossbody Bag

SENSATIONAL SIX WATCH

SENSATIONAL SIX WATCH

Sensational Six AW1235-06W | CITIZEN

Disney x Society6 Mickey & Friends Coffee Mug

Disney x Society6 Mickey & Friends Coffee Mug

Disney x Society6 Mickey & Friends Coffee Mug

Disney's Mickey Mouse Measuring Cup

Disney's Mickey Mouse Measuring Cup

Disney's Mickey Mouse Measuring Cup

Mickey Mouse Double Flip Waffle Maker

Mickey Mouse Double Flip Waffle Maker

Mickey Mouse Double Flip Waffle Maker

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed