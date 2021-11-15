Disney to Launch Mickey and Friends Stay True: Stay-Cation Activation in Six Cities Nationwide on November 20th

Grab your five best pals and make plans for a fantastic Stay-Cation with Disney’s Sensational Six. Starting November 20th, Disney is launching Mickey and Friends Stay True: Stay-Cation in six cities across North America with fun activities the whole family can enjoy.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney has launched Mickey and Friends Stay True: Stay-Cation, a nationwide campaign inspired by Mickey and Friends (the Sensational Six) and their passions for food, arts & fashion, and pets & play.

Celebrating the stay in “Stay-Cation,” Disney fans in six cities can explore their cities with immersive guides that will showcase their home through a new lens.

The fun officially kicks off in New York City on Saturday, November 20th and additional Mickey and Friends Stay True: Stay-Cation city guides Washington, D.C. Los Angeles Austin Chicago Salt Lake City

Guests can visit MickeyFriendsStayTrue.com

Mickey and Friends Stay True: Stay-Cation New York:

Fans are invited to register online at no cost and visit Staycation HQ in Flatiron Plaza.

After collecting an exclusive Mickey and Friends giveaway (while supplies last), fans will be able to experience a surprise and delight moment at the Madison Square Park Dog Run that both owners and pets will enjoy, as well as: Sensational Six-themed sweet and savory snacks Photo opps Limited-edition discounts Special offers

Starting today, guests will be able to register online at MickeyFriendsStayTrue.com to reserve their spot, download the NYC city guide, and shop the latest Mickey and Friends product.

Did You Know?:

The Sensational Six Characters are Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto! Look for these pals throughout dozens of Disney collections and share their magic with your best pals.

New Product Collections For Your Stay-Cation

Complete your Mickey and Friends-inspired staycation with what else merchandise! Fans can shop Disney recent collections from Morphe BaubleBar Pottery Barn Chewy Hot Topic shopDisney



Loungefly Disney Mickey Mouse & Friends Chibi Sketch Athletic Crossbody Bag

Sensational Six AW1235-06W | CITIZEN

Disney x Society6 Mickey & Friends Coffee Mug

Disney's Mickey Mouse Measuring Cup

Mickey Mouse Double Flip Waffle Maker