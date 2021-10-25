Oh Boy! Morphe’s Mickey & Friends Makeup Collection is Bold and Playful

by | Oct 25, 2021 11:15 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Live your best Disney life and celebrate Mickey Mouse’s birthday with the new Disney collaboration from Morphe. If your cosmetics game could use some playful magic, the upcoming Mickey & Friends Truth Be Bold Collection is the perfect way to incorporate Disney into your daily style.

(Morphe)

(Morphe)

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Mickey & Friends Truth Be Bold Collection – Morphe

Later this month, Morphe and Disney will honor Mickey Mouse and his BFFs with their latest makeup collaboration inspired by the main mouse. The collection brings together the best of the iconic friendships while also putting a bright spin on the classics. This edgy and experimental take combines Disney characters with Morphe in a unique way that authentically represents the company while staying true to what fans know and love about Disney.

New Spin on the Classics

This innovative and original collection features classic Disney characters in a never-before-seen way with Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy all pictured together on the custom packaging. Plus, the collection features Morphe’s unbeatable formulas mixed with an authentic, nostalgic Disney design. Disney fans and makeup lovers alike will have the opportunity to create unapologetic, experimental looks at any level of artistry. Oh, Boy!

photos via Morphe

photos via Morphe

Mickey & Friends Truth Be Bold Collection

(Morphe)

(Morphe)

TRUTH BE BOLD ARTISTRY PALETTE – $32

A 35-pan palette bursting with unapologetically bold shades in super-fierce finishes

(Morphe)

(Morphe)

TRUTH BE BOLD MINI ARTISTRY PALETTE – $14

A 9-pan palette of in-your-face shades – available at ULTA (in-store & online) on October 31st

(Morphe)

(Morphe)

TRUTH BE BOLD MEGA MATTE LIPSTICK TRIO – $20

A trio of provocative longwearing, matte lippies in nude, daring red, or seductive pink

(Morphe)

(Morphe)

TRUTH BE BOLD 6-PIECE BRUSH SET – $28

An iconic 6-piece synthetic brush set with classic Minnie Mouse pink ferrules.

(Morphe)

(Morphe)

TRUTH BE BOLD HAND MIRROR – $18

A large Morphe hand mirror featuring custom Mickey Mouse art

Sign Me Up!

The Mickey & Friends Truth Be Bold Collection will be available for a limited time beginning on Sunday, October 31st. Making it perfect for holiday gift-giving—whether you’re surprising a loved one or treating yourself! And if that’s not reason enough, remember that Mickey Mouse's birthday is November 18th and you can open some presents in honor of him!

(Morphe)

(Morphe)

Be the first to know when the Mickey & Friends Truth Be Bold Collection goes on sale by signing up for email notification from Morphe. Guests will enter their first name, last name, and email so they can stay in the know throughout the launch!

 
 
