My Disney Experience App Adds More Disney PhotoPass Augmented Reality Lenses

Disney PhotoPass Lenses came to the My Disney Experience app with the launch of Disney Genie+ on October 19. Today, even more Disney PhotoPass Lenses have launched on the app, with a purchase of Disney Genie+.
What’s Happening:
- These new lenses, exclusive to guests who have purchased Disney Genie+, allow you to embrace your icy powers like Elsa, adopt a problem free philosophy with Timon, bundle up and avoid the clutches of the Yeti, accessorize with themed glasses that reflect magical icons, and show off your sweet and salty sides!
- While many Disney PhotoPass Lenses can be used across the Walt Disney World Resort, others like the Timon and Expedition Everest Lenses will be available exclusively in specific areas of the parks.
- A select sampling of lenses are available complimentary through the Snapchat app, such as one themed to Lady and the Tramp.
- Check out the original posting on the Disney Parks Blog to see how more of the lenses look in video form, as well as a video giving Disney PhotoPass photographers a first look at the new lenses.
- Last week for Disney+ Day, a special Grogu (of The Mandalorian) lens was made available on the My Disney Experience app, and we had a chance to play around with it.