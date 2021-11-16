My Disney Experience App Adds More Disney PhotoPass Augmented Reality Lenses

Disney PhotoPass Lenses came to the My Disney Experience app with the launch of Disney Genie+ on October 19. Today, even more Disney PhotoPass Lenses have launched on the app, with a purchase of Disney Genie+.

What’s Happening:

These new lenses, exclusive to guests who have purchased Disney Genie+, allow you to embrace your icy powers like Elsa, adopt a problem free philosophy with Timon, bundle up and avoid the clutches of the Yeti, accessorize with themed glasses that reflect magical icons, and show off your sweet and salty sides!

While many Disney PhotoPass Lenses can be used across the Walt Disney World

​​

A select sampling of lenses are available complimentary through the Snapchat app, such as one themed to Lady and the Tramp

Check out the original posting