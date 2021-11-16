Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Halcyon Heading to the High Republic Era Thanks to Lucasfilm Publishing

by | Nov 16, 2021 2:23 PM Pacific Time

Star Wars fans will get the chance to step on board the Halcyon when the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser two-night immersive experience opens March 2022 at Walt Disney World Resort, but they’ll also get a chance to see the ship in the High Republic era thanks to Lucasfilm publishing.

  • StarWars.com revealed that Lucasfilm Publishing plans to bring the Halcyon to other tales in the High Republic era, in addition to the previously announced Star Wars: Halcyon Legacy miniseries from Marvel.
  • One of the new stories will be Justina Ireland’s middle-grade book Star Wars: The High Republic: Mission to Disaster, which will arrive January 4, 2022.
  • The art above comes from this upcoming title and sees the Halcyon come to the rescue of the Starlight Beacon space station.
  • The Halcyon will also be featured in the kids book Star Wars: The High Republic: The Battle for Starlight written by George Mann.

  • Author Daniel José Older will give some of the backstory of the ship in the YA novel Star Wars: The High Republic: Midnight Horizon.

What they’re saying:

  • Lucasfilm Publishing creative director Michael Siglain: “One of the most exciting elements of incorporating the Halcyon into our High Republic storytelling is that it’s not just about seeing the Halcyon in action and weaving the ship into the larger story, but diving into the ship’s history and its construction, as well. We’ll visit the shipyards of Corellia, where it was built, and get to meet the genius behind this amazing ship. Storywise, there is an incident that requires the Jedi and the Republic to act quickly, and they need a big, powerful ship to come to the rescue, and the Halcyon answers that call. And when it does, it sets an example for other ships to answer that call. Of course, something as high-profile as the Halcyon also attracts the attention of the Nihil.”
 
 
