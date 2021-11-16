Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Halcyon Heading to the High Republic Era Thanks to Lucasfilm Publishing

Star Wars fans will get the chance to step on board the Halcyon when the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser two-night immersive experience opens March 2022 at Walt Disney World Resort, but they’ll also get a chance to see the ship in the High Republic era thanks to Lucasfilm publishing.

StarWars.com previously announced Star Wars: Halcyon Legacy miniseries from Marvel

One of the new stories will be Justina Ireland’s middle-grade book Star Wars: The High Republic: Mission to Disaster , which will arrive January 4, 2022.

The art above comes from this upcoming title and sees the Halcyon come to the rescue of the Starlight Beacon space station.

The Halcyon will also be featured in the kids book Star Wars: The High Republic: The Battle for Starlight written by George Mann.

Author Daniel José Older will give some of the backstory of the ship in the YA novel Star Wars: The High Republic: Midnight Horizon.

