Everything Coming to Hulu in December 2021

Hulu has revealed all of their December 2021 new additions including new exclusives, new and returning fall TV shows, plus tons of exclusive content you’ll only find on Hulu. Here’s everything coming to Hulu next month.

Hulu Originals

Candified: Home for the Holidays: Complete Season 1 – December 1st

“The challenge – create a life-size house made of …CANDY! Watch as Candy Queen Jackie Sorkin and her team of candy artists design, glue, melt and shape hundreds of thousands of sweet pieces to build a fantasy come to life….just in time for the holidays.”

Pen15: New Episodes of Season Two – December 3rd

“Pen15 is an R-rated ‘traumedy’ set in middle school as it really happened in the year 2000. Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine play versions of themselves as thirteen-year-old outcasts, surrounded by actual thirteen-year-olds. In this world, seventh grade never ends and the pains of growing up are inevitable.”

Crossing Swords: Complete Season 2 – December 10th

“Another ten episodes of bingeable mayhem, representing the next chapter in the adventures of Patrick the long-suffering squire (Nicholas Hoult) as he climbs the ladder of knighthood in the service of the volatile King Merriman (Luke Evans). There are new friends to make, new enemies to vanquish, and new horrors to scar Patrick for life; including bloodthirsty leprechauns, an island of killer monkeys, and a shadowy villain who could destroy everything Patrick has ever known! From creators John Harvatine IV and Tom Root, and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, the producers of Robot Chicken and Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.!”

DEAD ASLEEP – December 16th

“In a ground-breaking new spin on the true-crime genre, the documentary film DEAD ASLEEP produced in association with Sky Crime, flips the traditional thriller narrative to explore a deeper and more troubling mystery – did a remorseful Randy Herman Jr. really commit a brutal murder in his sleep, or was it a convenient cover story? Pulse Films has secured exclusive access to Herman and his family, the defense and prosecution attorneys, journalists who covered the case, forensic psychiatrists and world experts in violent parasomnia (sleep-walking) to give viewers an inside look at the shocking twists and turns of the controversial crime.”

MOTHER/ANDROID – December 17th

“Set in the near future, MOTHER/ANDROID follows Georgia (Chloe Grace Moretz) and her boyfriend Sam (Algee Smith) through their treacherous journey of escape as their country is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. Days away from the arrival of their first child, they must face No Man’s Land – a stronghold of the android uprising, in hopes of reaching safety before giving birth.”

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 1 – December 23rd

“Set 1,300 years after the events of HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON, dragons are now just a legend to the modern world. When a geological anomaly opens up an immense, miles-deep fissure in the Earth’s surface, scientists from all over the world gather at a new research facility to study the mysterious phenomenon. Soon a group of misfit kids, brought to the site by their parents, uncover the truth about dragons and where they’ve been hiding — a secret they must keep to themselves to protect what they’ve discovered.”

Letterkenny: Complete Season 10 – December 26th

“The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: the Hicks, the Skids, and the Hockey Players, who are constantly feuding with each other over seemingly trivial matters that often end with someone getting their ass kicked. In season 10, McMurray and Wayne do some dickering, the Hicks attend a sausage party, the Hockey Players and Skids have a video game battle, the men of Letterkenny receive head to toe physicals…and that’s just for starters, buddy.”

Hulu Streaming Exclusives

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 15 Premiere (FXX) – December 2nd

“The record-breaking 15th season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is its most ambitious yet. In the seismic wake of Covid-19 and all things 2020, The Gang stands at a crossroads in this strange new world. The rules are changing quicker than anyone can keep up with, despite herculean efforts from Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Frank (Danny DeVito) to continue business as usual. Now, they must face the music and decide who they’ll become in the cultural upheaval that is 2021. Across the span of eight episodes — and the Atlantic Ocean — we find them answer in a way only they could think to.”

Godfather of Harlem: Complete Season 1 (Walt Disney Television) – December 2nd

“Inspired by actual persons and events, Godfather of Harlem reimagines the story of infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Academy Award®- winner Forest Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned from ten years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Bumpy must take on the Genovese crime family to regain control. During the brutal battle, he forms an alliance with radical preacher Malcolm X (Nigél Thatch) – catching Malcolm’s political rise in the crosshairs of social upheaval and a mob war that threatens to tear the city apart. Godfather of Harlem is a collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history. While this story is inspired by actual events, certain characters, characterizations, incidents, locations and dialogue were fictionalized or invented for purposes of dramatization. With respect to such fictionalization or invention, any similarity to the name or to the actual character or history of any person, living or dead, or any product or entity or actual incident is entirely for dramatic purpose and not intended to reflect on an actual character, history, product or entity.”

The New York Times Presents: To Live and Die in Alabama: New Episode (FX) – December 3rd

“Three police officers died in a shootout at a drug house in Alabama. One man was sentenced to death for the shootings, even though he was never accused of even touching the murder weapon. This is the story of Nathaniel Woods.”

Trolls Holiday in Harmony: Special (Dreamworks Animation) – December 3rd

“As the holidays near, Queen Poppy plans the first annual Trolls Kingdom Secret Holiday Gift Swap. Things take an unexpected turn, however, when she and Branch draw each other’s name. Meanwhile, Tiny Diamond comes down with a bad case of writers’ block trying to think of a special holiday rap for his dad. “Trolls Holiday in Harmony” includes four original songs and features the voice talent of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Kenan Thompson, Rachel Bloom, Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar, Anderson .Paak, Anthony Ramos, Ester Dean, Walt Dohrn, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Karan Soni.”

Bloods: Complete Season 1 (Sky Studios) – December 9th

“Samson Kayo (“Timewasters”) and Jane Horrocks (“Absolutely Fabulous”, “LITTLE VOICE”) star in this six-part comedy series as paramedic partners in the South London ambulance service. When tough-acting loner Maleek is paired with over-friendly divorcee Wendy, their partnership looks dead on arrival. But before long they’re acting as each other’s life support. An ensemble comedy, set within the fast-paced, never-ending rush of 999 call outs, “Bloods” also stars Adrian Scarborough (“Crashing”, “The Accident”), Lucy Punch (“A Series of Unfortunate Events”) and Julian Barratt (“Sally4Ever”, “Flowers”).”

Creamerie: Complete Season 1 (Creamerie) – December 9th

“In the not too distant future, a viral plague has swept the earth. In a matter of weeks, it killed 99% of men. The 1% were sent to The Facility in New Zealand but didn't survive. Or did they? “Creamerie” picks up eight years after the near-mass-extinction.”

SWAN SONG (2021) – December 9th

“SWAN SONG follows retired hairdresser and local bar performer icon Pat Pitsenbarger (Udo Kier) who has given up on life from the confines of his small-town Sandusky, Ohio nursing home. But when Pat gets word that a former client's dying wish was for him to style her final hairdo, he sets out on an epic journey across Sandusky to confront the ghosts of his past – and collect the beauty supplies necessary for the job. SWAN SONG is a comical and bittersweet journey about rediscovering oneself, and looking gorgeous while doing so. Written and directed by Todd Stephens, SWAN SONG also stars Jennifer Coolidge, Linda Evans and Michael Urie.”

New On Hulu in December

Available December 1

Candified: Home for the Holidays: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

All Rise: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (CBS)

THE A-TEAM (2010)

ABOVE THE RIM (1994)

ACE VENTURA: PET DETECTIVE (1994)

ADDICTED (2014)

ALEX CROSS (2012)

ALIENATOR (1989)

ALL IS LOST (2013)

ARMAGEDDON (1998)

BACK TO SCHOOL (1986)

THE BANK JOB (2008)

BEHIND ENEMY LINES (2001)

THE BLACK STALLION (1979)

THE BLACK STALLION RETURNS (1983)

BLOW (2001)

BULL DURHAM (1988)

CHATTAHOOCHEE (1990)

CHERRY 2000 (1988)

CON AIR (1997)

THE CRAZIES (2010)

CRAZY HEART (2010)

CRIMSON TIDE (1995)

CUJO (1983)

THE CURSE (1987)

DAYS OF HEAVEN (1978)

DEAD MAN WALKING (1995)

THE DUNGEONMASTER (1985)

EARTH TO ECHO (2014)

ERIK THE VIKING (1989)

FLIGHTPLAN (2005)

FOUR WEDDINGS AND A FUNERAL (1994)

FRIDAY THE 13TH (1980)

HER SMELL (2018)

HIDE AND SEEK (2005)

HOLLOW MAN (2000)

HOLY MAN (1998)

HORTON HEARS A WHO! (2008)

HUSTLERS (2019)

I LOVE YOU, BETH COOPER (2009)

JAGGED EDGE (1985)

KING KONG (1976)

LOVE FIELD (1992)

MAKING MR. RIGHT (1987)

THE MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE (2004)

MY BEST FRIEND'S WEDDING (1997)

OCEAN'S ELEVEN (2001)

OCEAN'S TWELVE (2004)

OCEAN'S THIRTEEN (2007)

THE PRINCESS BRIDE (1987)

THE RAID 2 (2014)

REGARDING HENRY (1991)

RIO (2008)

SERENDIPITY (2001)

SHANGHAI NOON (2000)

SHE'S OUT OF MY LEAGUE (2010)

SHERLOCK HOLMES (2009)

SHERLOCK HOLMES: A GAME OF SHADOWS (2011)

THE SIEGE OF FIREBASE GLORIA (1989)

SILVERADO (1985)

SKY CAPTAIN AND THE WORLD OF TOMORROW (2004)

SODA CRACKER (1989)

SOME KIND OF WONDERFUL (1987)

SOMETHING'S GOTTA GIVE (2003)

STEPHEN KING'S GRAVEYARD SHIFT (1990)

STEPHEN KING'S THINNER (1996)

SUPERBEAST (1972)

TROLL (1986)

THE WARRIORS (1979)

YOUNG GUNS (1988)

YOUNG GUNS II (1990)

Available December 2

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 15 Premiere (FXX)

Godfather of Harlem: Complete Season 1 (Walt Disney Television)

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Come Around: Special (NBC)

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Complete Season 2 (National Geographic)

Vice Versa: HIV: The Neglected Pandemic: Complete Season 1 (Vice)

THE EAST (2021)

Available December 3

Pen15: New Episodes of Season Two (Hulu Original)

The New York Times Presents: To Live and Die in Alabama: New Episode (FX)

Annie Live!: Special (NBC)

Trolls Holiday in Harmony: Special (DreamWorks Animation)

WE NEED TO DO SOMETHING (2021)

THE WORLD OF KANAKO (2014)

Available December 6

Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 13 (Bravo)

Available December 7

Michael Buble's Christmas in the City: Special (NBC)

WORLD WAR Z (2013)

Available December 8

People's Choice Awards: Special (NBC)

Available December 9

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)

Bloods: Complete Season 1 (Sky Studios)

Creamerie: Complete Season 1 (Kevin & Co, Flat3 and TAP)

SWAN SONG (2021)

Available December 10

Crossing Swords: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

MATERNA (2021)

Available December 13

70th Miss Universe Competition: Special (Fox) BRIGHTON BEACH (2021)

Available December 14

Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: European Vacation: Special (Fox)

American Auto: Series Premiere (NBC)

Available December 15

Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Christmas Vacation (Fox)

Grand Crew: Series Premiere (NBC)

RISING WOLF (2021)

Available December 16

DEAD ASLEEP (2021) (Hulu Original Documentary)

CRYPTOZOO (2021)

TED BUNDY: AMERICAN BOOGEYMAN (2021)

Available December 17

MOTHER/ANDROID (2021) (Hulu Original Film)

THE NOWHERE INN (2021)

Available December 23

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Available December 26

Letterkenny: Complete Season 10 (Hulu Original)

Leaving Hulu in December

December 9

CHILD'S PLAY (2019)

December 10

ROGUE (2020)

December 12

EYE IN THE SKYE (2015)

December 16

NOSTALGIA (2018)

December 19

CRAWL (2019)

December 28

BRATZ : THE MOVIE (2007)

December 31

10,000 BC (2008)

127 HOURS (2010)

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (1984)

A NANNY FOR CHRISTMAS (2010)

THE A-TEAM (2010)

ABOVE THE RIM (1994)

ACE VENTURA: PET DETECTIVE (1994)

ALIENATOR (1989)

ALL THE RIGHT MOVES (1983)

ALPHA & OMEGA: LEGEND OF THE SAW TOOTHED (2014)

BACK TO SCHOOL (1986)

THE BLACK STALLION (1979)

THE BLACK STALLION RETURNS (1983)

BLOODY SUNDAY (2002)

BLUE CITY (1986)

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY (2018)

BULL DURHAM (1988)

CANDYMAN 3: DAY OF THE DEAD (1999)

CEDAR RAPIDS (2011)

CHATTAHOOCHEE (1990)

CHERRY 2000 (1988)

CON AIR (1997)

CONSPIRACY THEORY (1997)

CRAZY HEART (2010)

CRIMSON TIDE (1995)

THE CURSE (1987)

DARK SHADOWS (2012)

DATE NIGHT (2010)

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID (2009)

THE DUNGEONMASTER (1985)

ENEMY AT THE GATES (2001)

ERIK THE VIKING (1989)

ESCAPE FROM ALCATRAZ (1979)

THE FIGHTER (2010)

THE FLY (1986)

FOUR WEDDINGS AND A FUNERAL (1994)

FRIDAY THE 13TH – PART III (1982)

FRIDAY THE 13TH PART IV: THE FINAL CHAPTER (1984)

FROM PRADA TO NADA (2011)

GATTACA (1997)

THE GIFT (2000)

GIRLS! GIRLS! GIRLS! (1962)

HAPPY FEET (2006)

HAPPY FEET TWO (2011)

HELL OR HIGH WATER (2016)

HOLLOW MAN (2000)

INCEPTION (2010)

JACK AND JILL (2011)

JOSEPH: KING OF DREAMS (2000)

KILLERS (2010)

KISS THE GIRLS (1997)

LIGHT IT UP (1999)

LOVE FIELD (1992)

MAKING MR. RIGHT (1987)

THE MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE (2004)

THE MATRIX (1999)

THE MATRIX RELOADED (2003)

THE MATRIX REVOLUTIONS (2003)

MEET THE SPARTANS (2008)

MICHAEL CLAYTON (2007)

MY BEST FRIEND'S WEDDING (1997)

MY BLOODY VALENTINE (1981)

OCEAN'S ELEVEN (2001)

OCEAN'S TWELVE (2004)

OCEAN'S THIRTEEN (2007)

THE PATSY (1964)

PHASE IV (1974)

THE RECRUIT (2003)

RESIDENT EVIL: RETRIBUTION (2012)

ROAD TO PERDITION (2002)

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW (1975)

RUSH HOUR (1998)

RUSH HOUR 2 (2001)

RUSH HOUR 3 (2007)

RUSTLERS' RHAPSODY (1985)

THE SECRET LIFE OF WALTER MITTY (2013)

SERENDIPITY (2001)

SHARK TALE (2002)

SHERLOCK HOLMES (2009)

SHERLOCK HOLMES: A GAME OF SHADOWS (2011)

SHREK (2001)

SHREK 2 (2002)

THE SIEGE OF FIREBASE GLORIA (1989)

SIGNS (2002)

SILVERADO (1985)

THE SOCIAL NETWORK (2010)

SODA CRACKER (1989)

SOMETHING'S GOTTA GIVE (2003)

STAR TREK: THE MOTION PICTURE (1979)

STAR TREK II: THE WRATH OF KHAN (1982)

STAR TREK III: THE SEARCH FOR SPOCK (1984)

STAR TREK V: THE FINAL FRONTIER (1989)

STAR TREK VI: THE UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY (1991)

STAR TREK: INSURRECTION (1998)

SUPERBEAST (1972)

SWEET HOME ALABAMA (2002)

THE TENANT (1976)

TIMELINE (2003)

TOOTH FAIRY (2010)

TROLL (1986)

TWISTED (2004)

UNDERWORLD (2003)

UNDERWORLD AWAKENING (2012)

UNDERWORLD EVOLUTION (2006)

UNDERWORLD: RISE OF THE LYCANS (2009)

VANTAGE POINT (2008)

THE VILLAGE (2004)

THE VOW (2012)

WAITRESS (2007)

WHEN A MAN LOVES A WOMAN (1994)

WRONG TURN 2 (2007)

YES MAN (2008)

YOUNG GUNS (1988)

YOUNG GUNS II (1990)

