Disney CEO Bob Chapek Reveals Destination D will Have Sneak Peek of “Disney 100 Celebration Launch”

Disney CEO Bob Chapek sat down with Jeffrey R. Epstein for the D23 Inside Disney podcast to talk about a special sneak peek of the upcoming “Disney 100 Celebration Launch” coming to Destination D.
- While making a guest appearance on the podcast, Chapek reveled that D23 would have “a sneak peek of the Disney 100 celebration launch at Destination D.”
- We learned late last year that the 2022 D23 Expo would feature a sneak peek at what The Walt Disney Company has in store for its 100th anniversary, which arrives in 2023.
- Chapek went on to talk about this sneak peek and what this anniversary means to him:
- “I want to make sure that we as a company set ourselves up for success for the next great 100 years and that will be all on show at Destination D. It’s going to be fantastic and I think it’s going to set the tone for the next few years for the company.”
About Destination D:
- Destination D23 Live! Presented by Topps will take place Saturday, November 20, and Sunday, November 21 between 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET.
- The full panel lineup for both days of the event was revealed earlier this month.