Disney CEO Bob Chapek Reveals Destination D will Have Sneak Peek of “Disney 100 Celebration Launch”

Disney CEO Bob Chapek sat down with Jeffrey R. Epstein for the D23 Inside Disney podcast to talk about a special sneak peek of the upcoming “Disney 100 Celebration Launch” coming to Destination D.

While making a guest appearance on the podcast, Chapek reveled that D23 would have “a sneak peek of the Disney 100 celebration launch at Destination D.”

We learned late last year that the 2022 D23 Expo would feature a sneak peek

Chapek went on to talk about this sneak peek and what this anniversary means to him: “I want to make sure that we as a company set ourselves up for success for the next great 100 years and that will be all on show at Destination D. It’s going to be fantastic and I think it’s going to set the tone for the next few years for the company.”



About Destination D: