Destination D23 Panel Lineup Revealed

We are just over two weeks away from this year’s Destination D23 event, and D23 has now released the panel schedule, in addition to other exhibits and experiences you’ll find at the event.

What’s Happening:

Destination D23 Live! will take place November 19 – 21, 2021, at Disney’s Contemporary Resort at Walt Disney World D23.com

at the event will include the previously announced Walt Disney Archives all-new exhibit 50 Years of Bringing Home the Magic (which will take guests through a half-century journey of merchandise memories of the Walt Disney World Resort) In addition, Walt Disney Imagineering will bring other new spaces to visit throughout the weekend, including Walt Disney Imagineering presents: 50 Years of Dreaming and Doing exhibit, a pop-up Walt Disney Imagineering Illusioneering Lab, and opportunities to meet the artists behind Disney Paper Parks.

goes, Mickey’s of Glendale will be offering an exclusive collection, along with the Seven Seas Marketplace which will offer special products from select licensees and sponsors. Topps , the sponsor of the event, will have interactive mini game activation stations where attendees can get exclusive Destination D23 redemption codes to unlock special digital trading card packs and other great giveaways. Topps

, the sponsor of the event, will have interactive mini game activation stations where attendees can get exclusive Destination D23 redemption codes to unlock special digital trading card packs and other great giveaways. In addition to the apps releasing new collectible content every day, Topps will also be hosting two Watch Party Events during the weekend where users are encouraged to stream Beauty and the Beast on Saturday and Star Wars Visions on Sunday via Disney+

Most excitingly, we now have the full panel lineup for both days of the event:

Saturday, November 20, 2021

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET: Morning Presentations, including:

Destination D23 Welcome

– Around the world, we’re re-establishing connections—returning to our happy places with the people who mean the most to us, and making brand-new memories. In this session, DPEP Chairman Josh D’Amaro will share how, even in the most difficult of times, Disney continues to inspire and unite us through connections to beloved people and places… to treasured hopes and dreams… and to the power of magic and endless possibilities. You’ll get a first look at some of the newest projects around the world, and of course a little Disney magic along the way. Planes, Trains, and Monorails: Walt Disney World on the Move Presented by Enterprise® – Host Bret Iwan and an array of Imagineers take us on a journey of Walt Disney World transportation, from Walt Disney’s Airplane to the Disney Skyliner

– Host Bret Iwan and an array of Imagineers take us on a journey of Walt Disney World transportation, from Walt Disney’s Airplane to the Walt ’70s World – A pop culture-fueled ride through the first of the Disney decades that defined Walt Disney World, featuring former Walt Disney World Ambassadors Ken Facey and Stephen Lim.

12 p.m. – 2 p.m. ET: Afternoon Break

2 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET: Afternoon Presentations, including:

Drawn to Life: Inside Disney’s first Collaboration with Cirque Du Soliel – Cirque du Soleil’s Michel Laprise and Fabrice Becker sit down with Natalie Woodward of Disney Live Entertainment and legendary Disney Animator Eric Goldberg to look back over the years-long process of creating Drawn to Life, from the team’s early Animator’s Trust up to their emotions following the show’s grand opening.

– Cirque du Soleil’s Michel Laprise and Fabrice Becker sit down with Natalie Woodward of Disney Live Entertainment and legendary Disney Animator Eric Goldberg to look back over the years-long process of creating Drawn to Life, from the team’s early Animator’s Trust up to their emotions following the show’s grand opening. World Building for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser – Learn how this all-new two-night immersive experience is coming to life, and how it connects to the broader Star Wars galaxy, with host Ashley Eckstein and an array of the creative minds behind the project.

– Learn how this all-new two-night immersive experience is coming to life, and how it connects to the broader Star Wars galaxy, with host Ashley Eckstein and an array of the creative minds behind the project. Magical Entertainment for the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration – Join the Walt Disney World Ambassadors, Disney Live Entertainment Creative Director Tom Vazzana, and some special guests for a look at new experiences created for “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” along with a few surprises!

– Join the Walt Disney World Ambassadors, Disney Live Entertainment Creative Director Tom Vazzana, and some special guests for a look at new experiences created for “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” along with a few surprises! The Art and Imagery of Walt Disney World – Join longtime Imagineering executive Peggie Fariss, and Imagineers Gary Landrum, Mike Pucher, and Stacy Shoff as they share stories of 50 years of the most gorgeous, stunning, and fascinating artwork and images behind The Most Magical Place on Earth.

– Join longtime Imagineering executive Peggie Fariss, and Imagineers Gary Landrum, Mike Pucher, and Stacy Shoff as they share stories of 50 years of the most gorgeous, stunning, and fascinating artwork and images behind The Most Magical Place on Earth. Walt ’80s World – Join us for a totally awesome pop culture-fueled ride through the second Disney decade that defined Walt Disney World.

Sunday, November 21, 2021

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET: Morning Presentations, including:

Disney+ Download at Destination D23 – Fresh off the heels of Disney+ Day, join Disney+ and friends for a look at what’s trending and what’s next for the streaming service.

– Fresh off the heels of Disney+ Day, join Disney+ and friends for a look at what’s trending and what’s next for the streaming service. Onboard the Disney Wish: Creativity & Inspiration Sets Sail – Hear from Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Cruise Line Entertainment as they share stories of designing the new spaces on board the next generation of ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

– Hear from Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Cruise Line Entertainment as they share stories of designing the new spaces on board the next generation of ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet. The Dawn of the Disney World – Join Steven Vagnini, author and historian behind the new Disney Editions coffee table book A Portrait of Walt Disney World: 50 Years of The Most Magical Place on Earth,for an entertaining presentation on the development of the resort, followed by a lively discussion with Global Ambassador for the Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary Celebration George A. Kalogridis, inaugural Walt Disney World Ambassador Debby Dane Browne, and longtime Imagineering executive Peggie Fariss for a conversation about their experiences being a part of the resort’s unveiling and 1971 opening (and beyond). To close out the session, Walt Disney Archives director Becky Cline will host a special appearance by Disney Legend Dick Nunis for a look at how Walt Disney’s greatest dream was transformed into the Vacation Kingdom of the World.

12 p.m. – 2 p.m. ET: Afternoon Break

2 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET: Afternoon Presentations, including:

Delicious Disney: 50 Years of Walt Disney World – Join host Morgan Gaines and authors Pam Brandon and Marcy Carriker Smothers for a half century of culinary history, including stories and a look behind the creation of the new Delicious Disney Walt Disney World: Recipes & Stories from the Most Magical Place on Earth.

– Join host Morgan Gaines and authors Pam Brandon and Marcy Carriker Smothers for a half century of culinary history, including stories and a look behind the creation of the new Delicious Disney Walt Disney World: Recipes & Stories from the Most Magical Place on Earth. From the Vault: Merchandise Memories of Walt Disney World – Actress and fashion icon Ashley Eckstein and the Walt Disney Archives’ own Kelsey Williams join the creative minds behind the latest must-have Walt Disney World collections for a look at the past, present, and future of the merchandise you love to collect!

– Actress and fashion icon Ashley Eckstein and the Walt Disney Archives’ own Kelsey Williams join the creative minds behind the latest must-have Walt Disney World collections for a look at the past, present, and future of the merchandise you love to collect! Walt ’90s World – Oh snap! The last of our pop culture-fueled rides through the Disney decades that defined Walt Disney World.

– Oh snap! The last of our pop culture-fueled rides through the Disney decades that defined Walt Disney World. Musical Attractions of Walt Disney World – Join Imagineers Tom Fitzgerald and John Dennis on a journey through 50 years of Walt Disney World music, highlighting songs and scores from some fan-favorite attractions—past and present.

– Join Imagineers Tom Fitzgerald and John Dennis on a journey through 50 years of Walt Disney World music, highlighting songs and scores from some fan-favorite attractions—past and present. A FAN-Tastic Finale – The musical culmination of an exciting weekend, featuring performances from Disney’s a cappella sensation DCappella, recording artist and star of Broadway’s The Lion King

Destination D23 Live! Presented by Topps will take place Saturday, ­­November 20, and Sunday, November 21 between 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET.