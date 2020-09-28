Next D23 Expo to Be Held in September 2022

As fans may have started to suspect, there will not be a D23 Expo next year. Instead, the Official Disney Fan Club has announced that the next event will be held in September 2022.
What’s happening:
- Today, D23 revealed that the next D23 Expo would take place September 9th through the 11th in 2022.
- The event will once again return to the Anaheim Convention Center that it’s called home since launching in 2009.
- This is the first time the Expo has been bumped from its odd-yeared biennial schedule.
- When the 2022 D23 Expo does arrive, fans will be treated to a sneak peek at what The Walt Disney Company has in store for its 100th anniversary, which arrives in 2023.
- The announcement of the Expo dates was made via D23’s official social media accounts:
- Interestingly, the dates for the Expo are only shortly after the next Star Wars Celebration, which will also take place at the Anaheim Convention Center but in August 2022.
- Previously, it seemed as though Disney was working to hold the events in alternate years. Instead, due to the circumstances, they’ll be only a month apart.
