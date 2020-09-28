Next D23 Expo to Be Held in September 2022

As fans may have started to suspect, there will not be a D23 Expo next year. Instead, the Official Disney Fan Club has announced that the next event will be held in September 2022.

What’s happening:

Today, D23 revealed that the next D23 Expo would take place September 9th through the 11th in 2022.

The event will once again return to the Anaheim Convention Center that it’s called home since launching in 2009.

This is the first time the Expo has been bumped from its odd-yeared biennial schedule.

When the 2022 D23 Expo does arrive, fans will be treated to a sneak peek at what The Walt Disney Company has in store for its 100th anniversary, which arrives in 2023.

The announcement of the Expo dates was made via D23’s official social media accounts