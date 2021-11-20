MagicBand+ Coming to Disneyland Resort in 2022

After years of rumors, it’s finally for real — MagicBand is coming to Disneyland! More accurately, MagicBand+ will be coming to the Disneyland Resort next year .
What’s Happening:
- Today, at Destination D23, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro announced that MagicBand+ would be arriving at the Disneyland Resort next year.
- Notably, the features of MagicBand+ will vary a bit between the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World, but more details on that front will be announced later.
- If you’ll recall, MagicBand+ itself was first announced in September (ahead of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary) as an upgrade to the classic MagicBand system that would interact with 50th anniversary statues, nighttime spectaculars, and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in new ways — while also retaining many of the features of past generations.
- Also announced around that time was the “Hey, Disney!” voice assistant powered by Amazon Alexa.
- Well, that feature will also be coming to Disneyland Resort hotel rooms in 2022 as well.
