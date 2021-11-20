MagicBand+ Coming to Disneyland Resort in 2022

After years of rumors, it’s finally for real — MagicBand is coming to Disneyland! More accurately, MagicBand+ will be coming to the Disneyland Resort next year .

What’s Happening:

Also announced around that time was the “Hey, Disney!” voice assistant

Well, that feature will also be coming to Disneyland Resort hotel rooms in 2022 as well.

