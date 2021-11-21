Walt Disney World Pausing Sales of Several Annual Pass Types

Walt Disney World fans hoping to purchase an Annual Pass may currently be out of luck if they aren’t Florida residents. Tonight, the resort announced that it would be pausing sales of several Annual Pass types.
What’s Happening:
- This evening, Walt Disney World announced that it would be pausing sales for several of its Annual Pass options.
- Effective immediately, the following passes will be temporarily unavailable:
- Disney Incredi-Pass
- Disney Sorcerer Pass
- Disney Pirate Pass
- This leaves the Disney Pixie Dust Pass as the only current option.
- Notably, the $399 Pixie Dust Pass is only available to Florida residents.
- Current passholders will still be able to renew into any of the four pass types and this pause only impacts new sales.
- Additionally, guests with an exchange certificate will continue to be able to activate their Annual Pass.
- Disney expects new sales for these passes may remain paused until sometime in 2022.
- The move to pause Annual Pass sales is similar to what recently happened at the Disneyland Resort, which announced their top-tier Dream Key Magic Key was sold out.
- Walt Disney World previously overhauled the Annual Pass program in September, locking in the park reservation aspect that was instated when the theme parks reopened last year.