Festival Cast Members at EPCOT Debut a New Costume Shirt

Cast Members working the various festivals at EPCOT, such as the currently in progress International Food & Wine Festival, are now sporting a new costume.
What’s Happening:
- If you’re out and about at EPCOT, you may notice that the Festivals Team is sporting a new Costume shirt. This new shirt is helping remove discarded plastics from our environment. Each shirt is made, in part, from plastic bottles that were at risk of polluting the ocean.
- This new costume was revealed on Disney's Animals, Science and Environment Facebook page.
- The shirt features the World Showcase EPCOT symbol.
More EPCOT News:
- DCappella, Disney’s very own acapella group, performed a medley of classic EPCOT music at Destination D23 this past weekend. The group announced that themedley will be available as a single on all streaming platforms on December 3.
- Connections Café and Eatery will soon debut in the World Celebration neighborhood of EPCOT as part of the park’s ongoing transformation, and now the first piece of concept art has been revealed.
- It’s definitely been a minute since Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind was first announced — but the wait is almost over. At Destination D23, it was announced that the new attraction will debut at EPCOT this summer.