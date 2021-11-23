Festival Cast Members at EPCOT Debut a New Costume Shirt

Cast Members working the various festivals at EPCOT, such as the currently in progress International Food & Wine Festival, are now sporting a new costume.

What’s Happening:

If you’re out and about at EPCOT, you may notice that the Festivals Team is sporting a new Costume shirt. This new shirt is helping remove discarded plastics from our environment. Each shirt is made, in part, from plastic bottles that were at risk of polluting the ocean.

This new costume was revealed on Disney's Animals, Science and Environment Facebook page

The shirt features the World Showcase EPCOT symbol.

