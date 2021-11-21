DCappella Perform EPCOT Medley at Destination D23, To Be Released as a Single on December 3rd

Serving as a grand finale to the panels of Destination D23 today, Disney’s acapella group, known as DCappella, came out on stage to perform an excellent medley of classic EPCOT Center songs.

What’s Happening:

DCappella came on stage following the “Musical Attractions of Walt Disney World

Featured in the medley are “One Little Spark” from Journey into Imagination, “Listen to the Land” from Listen to the Land, “New Horizons” from Horizons, “Tomorrow’s Child” from Spaceship Earth

Following the performance, the group announced that the EPCOT medley will be available as a single on all streaming platforms on December 3.

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more fun and excitement to come from Destination D23!