AMC Theatres Giving Away 86,000 Spider-Man NFT’s to Members Who Purchase “No Way Home” Tickets

As we previously reported, tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home will go on sale tomorrow, November 29th, on what has been dubbed as “Spider Monday.” AMC Theatres is offering a special gift to the first 86,000 members who purchase tickets for a December 16th showtime.
What’s Happening:
- When tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home go on sale tomorrow, those purchasing tickets at AMC Theatres can swing in and grab the theater chain’s first Eco-Friendly NFT.
- The first 86,000 AMC Stubs A-List, Premiere, or Investor Connect members who purchase and/or reserve tickets for and attend December 16th showtimes of Spider-Man: No Way Home will receive a link to download a SPIDER-MAN NFT.
- Members must have their AMC Stubs account number associated with the transaction to qualify. If the ticket purchase is refunded, an NFT will not be delivered. NFT codes and redemption instructions will be delivered via email on December 22, 2021 and must be redeemed by March 1, 2022 at 11:59pm EST.
Get ready Spidey-Fans! #SpiderManNoWayHome tickets will be going on sale on Spider-Monday, November 29th at 12:01am EST! Swing in and grab #AMCTheatres first Eco-Friendly NFT! pic.twitter.com/ckkUK0gTIX
— AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) November 28, 2021
- Marvel released a short video featuring Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland, along with Jamie Foxx, who is reprising his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, to advertise tickets going on sale tomorrow.
About Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Spider-Man: No Way Home began production in Atlanta last October, as Holland excitedly announced on his Instagram.
- Jon Watts is set to return as director. He previously helmed both Homecoming and Far From Home.
- Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Doctor Stephen Strange opposite Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.
- The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) duo first met in Avengers: Infinity War and fought to keep the final powerful Infinity Stone away from Thanos.
- Strange will reportedly serve as a mentor for Spider-Man, a role previously held by Tony Stark in Spider-Man: Homecoming and later Nick Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home.
- As with the previous Spider-Man MCU films, the third movie will be a joint production between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.