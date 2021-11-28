Tickets for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Go On Sale Tomorrow, Spider Monday

Tomorrow is Cyber Monday, but for Marvel fans it’s really Spider Monday, as tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home are going on sale tomorrow. Marvel has released a short video advertising this.

What’s Happening:

Marvel has released this video featuring Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland, along with Jamie Foxx, who is reprising his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 .

. Foxx jokes that Sony will be giving away free TVs on “Electro-Monday,” which is sadly corrected by Jacob Batalon (Ned) at the end of the video.

Tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home are available to purchase starting tomorrow, and the film comes out in theaters only on December 17.

A new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home was recently released by Sony, which you can view below.

About Spider-Man: No Way Home