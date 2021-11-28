Tickets for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Go On Sale Tomorrow, Spider Monday

Tomorrow is Cyber Monday, but for Marvel fans it’s really Spider Monday, as tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home are going on sale tomorrow. Marvel has released a short video advertising this.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel has released this video featuring Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland, along with Jamie Foxx, who is reprising his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
- Foxx jokes that Sony will be giving away free TVs on “Electro-Monday,” which is sadly corrected by Jacob Batalon (Ned) at the end of the video.
- Tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home are available to purchase starting tomorrow, and the film comes out in theaters only on December 17.
- A new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home was recently released by Sony, which you can view below.
About Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Spider-Man: No Way Home began production in Atlanta last October, as Holland excitedly announced on his Instagram.
- Jon Watts is set to return as director. He previously helmed both Homecoming and Far From Home.
- Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Doctor Stephen Strange opposite Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.
- The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) duo first met in Avengers: Infinity War and fought to keep the final powerful Infinity Stone away from Thanos.
- Strange will reportedly serve as a mentor for Spider-Man, a role previously held by Tony Stark in Spider-Man: Homecoming and later Nick Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home.
- As with the previous Spider-Man MCU films, the third movie will be a joint production between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.