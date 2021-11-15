New “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Poster Released Before Second Trailer Debuts Tomorrow

As we get closer and closer to the highly anticipated theatrical debut of Spider-Man: Now Way Home, Marvel shared a new poster for the upcoming film and revealed that a second trailer will be coming tomorrow.

The new poster (seen above) features not only Spider-Man in his Iron-Spider suit, but also Doctor Strange, once again played by Benedict Cumberbatch.

They are also once again surrounded by the metal arms of Doctor Octopus, much like we saw in the previous poster

Also like the previous poster, we get a glimpse of the Green Goblin, sporting the look we saw in Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man film, as well as some lightning hinting at the return of Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 .

Be sure to check back tomorrow for the new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

