New “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Poster Released Before Second Trailer Debuts Tomorrow

As we get closer and closer to the highly anticipated theatrical debut of Spider-Man: Now Way Home, Marvel shared a new poster for the upcoming film and revealed that a second trailer will be coming tomorrow.
- The new poster (seen above) features not only Spider-Man in his Iron-Spider suit, but also Doctor Strange, once again played by Benedict Cumberbatch.
- They are also once again surrounded by the metal arms of Doctor Octopus, much like we saw in the previous poster.
- Also like the previous poster, we get a glimpse of the Green Goblin, sporting the look we saw in Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man film, as well as some lightning hinting at the return of Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
- As we already saw Alfred Molina return as Doctor Octopus in the first trailer for the upcoming film, it seems possible we see the Green Gobline and/or Electro appear in this one.
- Be sure to check back tomorrow for the new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home.
About Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Spider-Man: No Way Home began production in Atlanta last October, as Holland excitedly announced on his Instagram.
- Jon Watts is set to return as director. He previously helmed both Homecoming and Far From Home.
- Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Doctor Stephen Strange opposite Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.
- The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) duo first met in Avengers: Infinity War and fought to keep the final powerful Infinity Stone away from Thanos.
- Strange will reportedly serve as a mentor for Spider-Man, a role previously held by Tony Stark in Spider-Man: Homecoming and later Nick Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home.
- As with the previous Spider-Man MCU films, the third movie will be a joint production between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.